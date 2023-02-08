Listen to the audio version of the article

Everything is now ready for the 73rd edition of the Berlinale, one of the most important film festivals in the world, which will take place this year from 16 to 26 February.

At the opening of the event is scheduled “She Came To Me”, a sentimental comedy signed by Rebecca Miller, in which the stories of various characters intertwine and which can boast a rich cast, made up of names of the caliber of Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei.

In competition, on the other hand, the surprising presence of an Italian first work, “Disco Boy”, debut in the fiction feature film by Giacomo Abbruzzese, which sees Franz Rogowski as the main actor: the German actor plays a man who, after a difficult journey through Europe, reaches Paris to enlist in the French Foreign Legion. Abbruzzese will have to contend in the main competition with some authors of great skill and experience: from Christian Petzold, who returns to the Berlin Festival with “Afire”, to Margarethe von Trotta (“Ingeborg Bachmann”), passing through Philippe Garrel (“La lune crevée”) and Rolf de Heer (“The Survival of Kindness”).

Among the films that the jury headed by Kristen Stewart will have to judge, however, there is also the highly anticipated “Suzume no tojimari”, a new animated feature film by Makoto Shinkai, director of “Your Name” and “Weathering With You”.

Italians

In addition to “Disco Boy”, there are several Italian titles to write down in the notebook. Within the Berlinale Special section, a great author like Mario Martone will present his documentary dedicated to Massimo Troisi and entitled “Someone loves me over there”, while in the Berlinale Special Gala group there will be the long-awaited “The Last Night of Love ” by Andrea Di Stefano starring Pierfrancesco Favino. Great attention, however, also to the Encounters section, where we find “Le mura di Bergamo”, the new documentary by Stefano Savona: the director, who had already thrilled with “La strada dei Samouni” in 2018 , has created a product focused on the Covid 19 pandemic, retracing the beginning of the spread of the virus in the city of Bergamo.

The other sections

In the Berlinale Special section, anticipation is high for “Infinity Pool”, the new work by Brandon Cronenberg, son of an artist who has reached his third feature film. Big names also in the group of Berlinale Special Gala with the presentation of “Tar” by Todd Field with Cate Blanchett and the new work by the talented Alex Gibney who will bring a documentary on Boris Becker. The pride of Encounters is instead the presence of ” In Water”, a new film by Hong Sang-soo, one of the most awarded South Korean directors at the big festivals in recent years. Finally, it should be remembered that the Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement will go to one of the most important names in the history of the Seventh Art : Steven Spielberg, who with his latest “The Fabelmans” made one of the most significant films of his career and one of the most exciting of contemporary cinema.