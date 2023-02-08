Home Entertainment Berlin Film Festival: in competition “Disco Boy”, an Italian debut
Entertainment

Berlin Film Festival: in competition “Disco Boy”, an Italian debut

by admin
Berlin Film Festival: in competition “Disco Boy”, an Italian debut

Everything is now ready for the 73rd edition of the Berlinale, one of the most important film festivals in the world, which will take place this year from 16 to 26 February.
At the opening of the event is scheduled “She Came To Me”, a sentimental comedy signed by Rebecca Miller, in which the stories of various characters intertwine and which can boast a rich cast, made up of names of the caliber of Anne Hathaway, Peter Dinklage and Marisa Tomei.

In competition, on the other hand, the surprising presence of an Italian first work, “Disco Boy”, debut in the fiction feature film by Giacomo Abbruzzese, which sees Franz Rogowski as the main actor: the German actor plays a man who, after a difficult journey through Europe, reaches Paris to enlist in the French Foreign Legion. Abbruzzese will have to contend in the main competition with some authors of great skill and experience: from Christian Petzold, who returns to the Berlin Festival with “Afire”, to Margarethe von Trotta (“Ingeborg Bachmann”), passing through Philippe Garrel (“La lune crevée”) and Rolf de Heer (“The Survival of Kindness”).

Among the films that the jury headed by Kristen Stewart will have to judge, however, there is also the highly anticipated “Suzume no tojimari”, a new animated feature film by Makoto Shinkai, director of “Your Name” and “Weathering With You”.

Berlin Film Festival: the best in photos

Photogallery7 photos

View

Italians

In addition to “Disco Boy”, there are several Italian titles to write down in the notebook. Within the Berlinale Special section, a great author like Mario Martone will present his documentary dedicated to Massimo Troisi and entitled “Someone loves me over there”, while in the Berlinale Special Gala group there will be the long-awaited “The Last Night of Love ” by Andrea Di Stefano starring Pierfrancesco Favino. Great attention, however, also to the Encounters section, where we find “Le mura di Bergamo”, the new documentary by Stefano Savona: the director, who had already thrilled with “La strada dei Samouni” in 2018 , has created a product focused on the Covid 19 pandemic, retracing the beginning of the spread of the virus in the city of Bergamo.

Find out more
Find out more

The other sections

In the Berlinale Special section, anticipation is high for “Infinity Pool”, the new work by Brandon Cronenberg, son of an artist who has reached his third feature film. Big names also in the group of Berlinale Special Gala with the presentation of “Tar” by Todd Field with Cate Blanchett and the new work by the talented Alex Gibney who will bring a documentary on Boris Becker. The pride of Encounters is instead the presence of ” In Water”, a new film by Hong Sang-soo, one of the most awarded South Korean directors at the big festivals in recent years. Finally, it should be remembered that the Golden Bear for Lifetime Achievement will go to one of the most important names in the history of the Seventh Art : Steven Spielberg, who with his latest “The Fabelmans” made one of the most significant films of his career and one of the most exciting of contemporary cinema.

See also  Enzo Facciolo, the historic draftsman of Diabolik, has died

You may also like

Ancient Anecdote: The “Chopped Bird” That Eats People’s...

Creating a villain requires a sense of the...

What is the most dissatisfied zodiac sign in...

Online Spring Festival Gala: A Youth Carnival_Guangming.com

The cultural New Year atmosphere is strong, Beijing...

The Central National Orchestra’s “Ren Yin Tiger Roar”...

This low-key small town in Guangdong has also...

The youth inspirational drama “People Design” is launched...

Spring Festival file wakes up movie spring_Guangming.com

LASHANA LYNCH JOINS BULGARI FAMILY AS BRAND AMBASSADOR

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy