Home Entertainment Berlin Film Festival: “Someone loves me over there”, Martone’s homage to Massimo Troisi
Entertainment

Berlin Film Festival: “Someone loves me over there”, Martone’s homage to Massimo Troisi

by admin
Berlin Film Festival: “Someone loves me over there”, Martone’s homage to Massimo Troisi

Massimo Troisi according to Mario Martone: the new film by the director of “Here I laugh” and “Nostalgia” was presented at the Berlin Film Festival.
Proposing unpublished content and a collection of testimonials from colleagues and friends of the actor, Martone tells the myth of Troisi, a figure who has always remained alive in the imagination of Italian cinema.

Thanks to the work of the director and Anna Pavignano, Troisi’s partner in the private and professional spheres, the film traces not only his life, but above all his career, starting from the artist and then arriving at the man.

The films of the third day of the Berlinale

Photogallery4 photos

View

Martone above all wants to highlight Troisi’s career as a director, rather than as a comic actor, trying to tell his style and poetics, the possible connections with other authors and, in particular, with the French Nouvelle Vague and the figure of François Truffaut , rebel like him and architect of a free and young cinema that “Someone over there loves me” underlines as a possible inspiration.

In turn, the film also focuses on the subsequent artists who have been influenced by his cinema and whom Martone has chosen to interview: among them Francesco Piccolo, Paolo Sorrentino, Ficarra and Picone, as well as various critics who have dedicated themselves to the study of his figure, like Goffredo Fofi. Pavignano herself was met by Martone, because as co-screenwriter of many of Troisi’s films, she was able to tell what were the creative processes from which her works sprang.

Find out more
Find out more

An act of love

The first words of Martone himself, who is staged directly within this film, are enough to understand how much this feature film is above all an act of love by a director towards a man he had known and whose cinema had a lot beloved.

See also  How to choose the safest online casinos in 2022

You may also like

Today’s news “Lee Jong Suk admits to being...

Ma Boyong’s “Da Ming under the Microscope” Douban...

Alpine, when F1 is the sport of Renaulution

Driving a Corvette on water? With Jetcar it...

2023.2.19 Full Analysis of the Daily Fortune of...

Three theaters co-produce Puccini’s classic opera “Tosca” premiere...

Qualityʼ ڹҸ–

Embark on an animation path with more oriental...

In 2023, who will have the luck of...

Codex Sassoon, the oldest Hebrew Bible, up for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy