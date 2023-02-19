Listen to the audio version of the article

Massimo Troisi according to Mario Martone: the new film by the director of “Here I laugh” and “Nostalgia” was presented at the Berlin Film Festival.

Proposing unpublished content and a collection of testimonials from colleagues and friends of the actor, Martone tells the myth of Troisi, a figure who has always remained alive in the imagination of Italian cinema.

Thanks to the work of the director and Anna Pavignano, Troisi’s partner in the private and professional spheres, the film traces not only his life, but above all his career, starting from the artist and then arriving at the man.

Martone above all wants to highlight Troisi’s career as a director, rather than as a comic actor, trying to tell his style and poetics, the possible connections with other authors and, in particular, with the French Nouvelle Vague and the figure of François Truffaut , rebel like him and architect of a free and young cinema that “Someone over there loves me” underlines as a possible inspiration.

In turn, the film also focuses on the subsequent artists who have been influenced by his cinema and whom Martone has chosen to interview: among them Francesco Piccolo, Paolo Sorrentino, Ficarra and Picone, as well as various critics who have dedicated themselves to the study of his figure, like Goffredo Fofi. Pavignano herself was met by Martone, because as co-screenwriter of many of Troisi’s films, she was able to tell what were the creative processes from which her works sprang.

An act of love



The first words of Martone himself, who is staged directly within this film, are enough to understand how much this feature film is above all an act of love by a director towards a man he had known and whose cinema had a lot beloved.