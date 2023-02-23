Listen to the audio version of the article

Has the right time come for Philippe Garrel to enter the palmarès of the Berlin Film Festival? The French director has won awards in many events around the world – including the Cannes Film Festival and above all two Silver Lions at the Venice Film Festival, for the beautiful “J’entends plus la guitare” (1991) and ” Les amants réguliers” (2005) – and could enrich his bulletin board with an award from the German capital.

In the running for the Golden Bear already in 2020 with “Le sel des larmes”, Garrel is back in competition with “Le grand chariot”, a film that immediately distinguishes itself as born under a star marked by a great passion.In the center there is a family that deals with puppet shows: the latest generation of this rich tradition is made up of three characters played by Garrel’s three children, namely Louis, Esther and Léna. If even the head of the family appears as an alter ego of the author himself, you really feel how personal there is in this story: in addition to the familiar references, practically all the French director’s favorite themes are present. From the theme of love to that of friendship, passing through the often self-destructive choices of those who have the artist’s soul within them, “Le grand chariot” really seems like a sort of mosaic of all the cinema of the director born in Paris in 1948.

The elegance of the staging and references to Truffaut

The first sequence is enough to be able to find references to François Truffaut and, in particular, to a beautiful scene at the height of a child from his debut-masterpiece “The 400 blows” of 1959. Garrel, who began making short films during his adolescence , has always been one of the main sons of that Nouvelle Vague which revolutionized cinema in France between the end of the Fifties and the first half of the Sixties. If we are used to seeing Garrel’s films in black and white, this time the director opts for the colours, perhaps to best convey all the magic of a trade of yesteryear, capable of astonishing and creating wonder. In this melancholic representation of a world in which certain traditions are dying, what is striking is the elegance of the staging and the general delicacy of the tone of a film which, even if it decreases a bit in the second part, manages to excite in a simple and spontaneous way.

Infinity Pool

From Garrel’s delicate touch, we move on to the vain overabundance of “Infinity Pool”, the new film by Brandon Cronenberg, son of the famous David. Set inside an exclusive resort, the film tells of several characters who are enjoying dream holidays, until an accident leads some of them to discover a parallel world, made up of violence and horrors of all sorts. Presented in the Berlinale Special section, it is a film whose plot cannot be revealed too much so as not to risk tell some important twist in the narrative development. It is a pity that, beyond certain shocking script choices, there is very little surprising in this extremely opinionated film and incapable of making its metaphors worthy of being remembered at the end of the vision. Arrived at his third film and with two at least interesting films behind him, Brandon Cronenberg was called to test his maturity, but he ended up giving life to a confused, botched and completely forgettable feature film.