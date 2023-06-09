Berlin Music Video Awards 2023 with music videos and fashion show – save the date – fashion, shopping, designers, trends

The Berlin Music Video Awards 2023 (BMVA) return with their 11th edition and present a fascinating variety of outstanding music videos. From June 14th to 17th, 2023, Berlin will be the meeting place for artists from the film industry, but also for musicians and music video enthusiasts. The international BMVA Festival puts filmmakers and the art behind music videos in the spotlight. It supports both unknown and famous artists and is an important networking event for the video and music industry in Europe.

Berlin Music Video Awards 2023 – Celebration of the best music videos

Stunning music videos from different genres and countries will be presented during the first three days of the event. Visitors have the opportunity to discover the works of talented directors and artists who impress with their creativity and innovative approach. From up-and-coming newcomers to established greats, the Berlin Music Video Awards offers a diverse range of visual masterpieces.

Workshops, Networking und Inspiration

In addition to the impressive music videos, the event also offers a variety of live performances, workshops and networking opportunities. But there is also delicious food and music. Here, visitors have the opportunity to exchange ideas with industry experts, gain valuable knowledge and make contacts. Covering topics such as music video production, directing, visual effects and storytelling, the workshops offer participants valuable insight into the world of music video creation.

Program Berlin Music Video Awards 2023

June 14th – Categories:

Best Director / Best Concept / Best Narrative / Performer – Actor / Best Song

June 15 – Categories:

Best Animation / Best VFX / Best Cinematography / Best Art Director / Best Editor

June 16 – Categories:

Best Experimental / Best Low Budget / Most Trashy / Most Bizarre

Theme of the Day: Kinky / Flirtatious / Witchy / Dark

June 17 – Categories:

Best Music Video / Best Production Company

Special events: The Fashion Show / The Glittering Carpet

Theme of the Day: Glam / Glitzy / Elegant

BMVA fashion show 2023

Another highlight of the BMVA 2023 will take place on June 17, 2023 – a captivating fashion show at Club Gretchen. The fashion show at the Berlin Music Video Awards is a celebration of creativity and innovation in the fashion industry. It offers emerging and established designers a platform to present their latest collections and designs to an international audience. The aim of the fashion show is to experience the intersection of fashion and music, where designers and musicians come together to create a visual and auditory experience that is truly unforgettable.

This year five talented designers – Perlensau, GLÜCK, Lena Quist, Blisters and Frowns and AMF Corsets – will send their models onto the runway and present their unique creations.

The fashion show at the Berlin Music Video Awards is a fusion of music, art and fashion. It perfectly complements the Best Art Director category, which showcases the outstanding artistry and creativity of the music videos at the event. Nominated videos in this category come from renowned artists such as Nina Chuba, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, ADONXS, Fatoumata Diawara, Grimes and many others.

Location:

Gretchen

14. – 17. 06. 2023

Obentrautstrasse 19-21

10963 Berlin

tickets can here be bought.

Author: fsb – Photos: Lena Quist: Kendra Storm, AMF corsets: Nika Kramer