This Monday afternoon, a group of bus drivers and residents of La Matanza continued to protest on General Paz Avenue, on the border with the Federal Capital, for the murder of the driver of line 620, Daniel Barrientos.

The Buenos Aires security minister, Sergio Berni, was beaten by the protesters when he approached the protest in the morning. “The wound to the heart of knowing that a man from Buenos Aires was murdered hurts more than all the blows one can receive,” said Berni, shortly after leaving the Churruca Hospital, where he was treated.

Later, the minister shared a meeting in La Plata with Governor Kicillof and Roberto Fernández, head of the UTA. The Buenos Aires government promised to speed up the start-up of a transport security monitoring center in the suburbs.

“I always show up alone to the places, I go where the problems are… This is part of my job,” Berni justified. “Let them all go!”, Was the slogan that he heard when he arrived at the place. The minister said that he will not denounce the drivers who hit him and threw stones at him. He also stated that he is not going to give up. Berni commented that he suffered a collapse in the orbit of his right eye and that he may have to be operated on for a “malar fracture.”

Berni pointed against Aníbal Fernández

This Monday afternoon, Berni and the Minister of Transportation, Jorge D’Onofrio met with Kicillof. “We have committed ourselves together with the UTA to put into operation the security cameras for which the companies have been intimidated since January,” D’Onofrio said after the meeting. He also promised that the security monitoring center will be “up and running very soon.”

Berni left a message for the Minister of National Security, Aníbal Fernández, with whom he maintains political and operational differences. “We need everyone to be responsible, security is a daily construction. Lying is bad, very bad. But it is worse to believe your own lies, ”he replied when asked about the dispatch of the Gendarmerie to the province. The national government stated that the request was not made from the province.

“General Paz and the collectors are the jurisdiction of the City of Buenos Aires, but today what matters is accompanying the driver’s family. It was a cold-blooded murder, and our concern is to stop the criminals who were armed; It is not normal for them to cross a bus with a car, with Smith & Wesson ammunition, which is very expensive”, Berni evaluated about the murder of Barrientos.

The driver was ambushed by a car at 4:30 in the morning in Virrey del Pino, La Matanza. Two criminals shot Barrientos, 65, who planned to retire in a month. The car used in the crime was later found, burned. A police officer from the City of Buenos Aires, who was on the bus, fired at the shooters. It is not yet clear if Barrientos died in the shooting or was shot before the police acted.

D’Onofrio – who was with Berni when the minister was beaten – said that he is going to “continue building bridges” with the bus drivers. “People are very upset by the death of their partner,” he added.

How was the protest in which Berni was attacked

The Minister of Transportation was at the center of the protest, talking with the drivers, when Berni appeared. “Sergio (Berni) wanted to make himself available, to say that one of the suspects had already been arrested and that the investigation was already underway,” but when he arrived at the concentration of workers, he acknowledged, “the situation got out of hand ”.

“I was with him, and I must say that the vast majority of the delegates began to understand that it was barbaric (hitting the minister with punches and throwing blunt objects at him), that they could not get carried away and we were able to stop that madness a bit,” rebuilt in dialogue with Radio 10.

The minister said that “there are many versions” about the murder of the driver. “Normally those who are going to rob buses are the worst on the criminals’ food scale because you are going to steal something where there is no collection: just a poor passenger or the driver,” D’Onofrio defined.

Berni also gave his version of the incident with the drivers. He said that his situation in the bus driver demonstration “was complicated” with the intervention of the City Police Infantry, which has control over General Paz Avenue.

“The situation was being resolved. I asked the Infantry please not to advance and well, the outcome was what it was. They dragged me (the Infantry), I did not want to leave there under any point of view. I would never have left: one dies standing up, but never on their knees, ”he said, although he admitted that the City Police personnel“ acted as established by protocol ”by removing him from the place. At that time, Berni’s face was bloody and swollen from the blows, and he looked dizzy and shaken.

Repercussions for the attack on Berni

For the political consultant, Lucas Romero, from the Synopsis consultancy, the aggression against a provincial minister occurs in a context of “disconnection of the ruling party with the problems that the country is going through.” For Romero, an incident like the bus driver’s crime “can become a much more powerful source of food for people’s anger than the unresolved problems themselves. If there is no sensitivity to the situation, things can end very badly, ”he warned.

Romero also left a criticism of the political management of the provincial ruling party: “The Buenos Aires PJ should spend less time on the clamor operation (for the candidacy of Cristina Kirchner) and more time on the management operation, if they prefer to avoid that the first does not accrue in the abstract ”.

Berni alluded to the “inexperience” of the Buenos Aires police in the incident. He also saw the image of a policeman hitting a bus driver with his shield. The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, left his opinion in a tweet: “All my solidarity with the family of the driver murdered in La Matanza and my gratitude to the City Police for their work, especially to the 8 injured policemen. I repudiate the attacks on Minister Berni, we are against all violence, we deserve to live in peace”.

“A bus driver is killed months after retiring. How not to be outraged? This happens when instead of fighting crime head-on, you participate in a government that endorses crime. I do not admit violence against authority, neither today nor when we were victims,” ​​said Patricia Bullrich.

Former Governor María Eugenia Vidal expressed her solidarity with “the millions of Buenos Aires residents who go out to work every morning in FEAR, and with the family of Daniel Barrientos, the bus driver murdered in La Matanza. Politics became a dramatic circus without spectators. It is fed up, cynicism and the story without answers, ”she said.

The Buenos Aires official Waldo Wolff blamed Berni for the incident. “Berni got out of his helicopter without warning,” he criticized.

Berni got out of his helicopter without warning. Once again, the City Police had to act before a problem of the Nation and the PBA.

We are totally against all violence, Argentines deserve to live in peace.

I open thread 1/2 — WW (@WolffWaldo) April 3, 2023

“One of the most urgent demands in the Province is for greater security and the only response from the governor (Axel Kicillof) is to hide behind Berni. The Minister of Security seeks to speak with those affected, but people are already tired of words and want facts,” said Cristian Ritondo, former security minister during the Vidal government.

