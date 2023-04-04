Home Entertainment Berni pointed at Burzaco and said that he could have been the victim of an “ambush”
The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, He claimed tonight that he was warned that it could be victim of an “ambush” when he went to the bus driver protest that was taking place near La Matanza, where he was attacked, and said that he had “people who came to provoke”but clarified that it is not “pimp” and then he trusted that “there are prosecutors who have what they have to have and investigate.”

Berni reiterated that he has “pain in the soul” for the crime of the bus driver Daniel Barrientos, murdered at dawn this Monday in Virrey del Pino (La Matanza), but considered that “he was shot, brutally executed,” and that “Witnesses say it was not a robbery.”

«Today is very striking; Nobody steals with two support vehicles, with unusual weapons, which have very expensive ammunition. It is not a simple robbery. These situations happen when the victim defends himself, but here there was no money, there was nothing, they only took a wallet and from the stirrup they executed a worker,” Berni described in statements to C5N.

At the same time, he warned said that “better not call me” the Minister of Security of the City of Buenos Aires, Eugenio Burzaco.

Regarding his intervention, he said that when he arrived at the protest site, at General Paz and Juan Manuel de Rosas, “They tell me ‘this is an ambush, go away’, and when i saw the faces I realized that there were people who came to provoke; when I did 100 meters I knew that this was going to end like this ».

“As I face them I look for the wall to look for a protected flankbut the will to continue there did not prevent me, “he continued, recounting the moments in which he was attacked and suffered traumatisms and injuries that demanded that he be treated at the Churruca police hospital.

He added that after those critical moments “we were going to meet, we were in the middle of the process, we were seeing where we were going to meet; for 20 minutes we were able to calm the situation, When everything was ready, the Infantry appeared and I ask them please not to advance, I come out of the wall”, the Police of the City of Buenos Aires arrived and “It practically has me arrested”when he explained that he wanted to stay.

«In that environment everything merges: the really hurt, the political activists, the intern of the UTA (the union of drivers) who is terrible, the violent and cowardly, all together in a herd“, he described.

About the aggressors, Berni said that “I’m not a pimp, but in the same way that when there are prosecutors who denounce illicit enrichment, there must be prosecutors who have what they have to have and they must be investigating; surely the turns of life will allow us to be face to face on the street ».

The minister warned that “there is a methodology for inciting violence by political sectors” and maintained that “In Argentina we cannot continue with this level of violence.”


