Berni takes leave until May 25 to deal with the aftermath of the bus coups

The Buenos Aires Minister of Security, Sergio Berni, will take medical leave from office, to deal with the aftermath of the beating that bus drivers gave him in the march in which they claimed the murder of Daniel Barrientos in La Matanza.

In a brief statement, the provincial government stated that “Minister Sergio Berni is granted medical leave until May 25, inclusive, to complement medical studies and the corresponding treatment for an injury to the maxillary sinus.”

In the note from the Kicillof administration, it was indicated that the undersecretary for Training and Professional Development, Javier Alonso, Berni’s number two, will be in charge of the functional and operational coordination of the Security portfolio until the return of the minister, while the Administrative issues related to this important portfolio will be handled by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Julio Alak.

“In this way, we continue working to respond to the problems of the people of Buenos Aires based on the investment, professionalization and modernization of the Security force of our Province,” concluded the official part of the Governor’s Office, giving an account of the period that Berni will be away from his duties.

As is known, Berni received numerous blows at the beginning of April, when he went without custody to a demonstration made by bus drivers from La Matanza, demanding more security for the barbaric crime of Daniel Barrientos, there when the official tried to explain that there would be more surveillance and patrols , several workers attacked him to the point that he had to be literally “rescued” by members of the City Police, without whose intervention the balance of injuries to the official could have been even worse.

The attack on Berni was savage and the City Police took him out of the place.

The drivers Jorge Oscar Galiano and Jorge Ezequiel Zerda were arrested for this attack, later released but under judicial process for the injuries to Berni, who were arrested at dawn on Thursday and will be investigated for assault on authority. The racket was of such magnitude that there were 8 City police officers who also received different injuries, due to the violent reaction of the workers to the murder of Barrientos in an attempted robbery.

HB