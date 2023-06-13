Bertoldi promotes his candidate for national deputy for the PASO

«Martín Rodriguez is my candidate for National deputy, we are going to introduce ourselves to the PASO”, assured the mayor of Centenario and president of the Justicialista Congress of Neuquén, Javier Bertoldi, after the harsh meeting of the PJ that took place on Sunday in Zapala. The definition arose as a reaffirmation of the position of a sector after the crisis in congress partidary

Bertoldi he presided over Congress and did not know that parrilismo was going to introduce “various issues”, the balance, the change of elected members of the Electoral Board and the Disciplinary Boardhe said in radio statements to Aire 99 (FM).

«The accounting and the numbers, there are no problems. But they are not acting of good will, we have suspicions” He responded when asked why the differences arose after the Alliance integration had been approved. «I do not know the intentions of each one and who are going to present themselves, we are going to work and present Martín Rodríguez, from San Martín de los Andes, and we will compete within the STEP. When they want to change the Electoral Board, it makes you suspicious,” Bertoldi said.

He clarified that if the composition of the party bodies was modified after the departure of 24 congressmen (out of 53 accredited) You will find out when you see the minutes of the Congress, that must be presented in the Electoral Court.

Bertoldi, who presided on Sunday, said that the second part of the day was contested, after the formation of alliances for the national elections was voted unanimously.

This Wednesday the deadline for the presentation of alliances that will compete in the PASO of August 13 will expire, and the minutes are part of the documentation of the alliance’s will.

Speaking to BLACK RIVER, Rodriguez said that he will be “a candidate from the interior of the interior.” He added that the National Congress “needs the voice of Neuquén, I am a Peronist and I remain in that amplitude. We need to express diversity, that is where our wealth lies,” Rodríguez said.

assured that the PJ needs a candidacy “from the South” and that it is not represented by either the “capital” of Buenos Aires or that of La Confluencia (Neuquén). He was also a congressman on Sunday in the party caucus, but did not sign the challenge.

He assured that the differences -to the shouts- began when it was sought to be established in the act of Congress, the mandate of freedom to the territories (local councils) that have not yet had elections in their districts, so that they make their own alliances. “It is something that is provided for in the Organic Charter, but it took us three hourse discussion to bring this point to the Minutes, “he said.

The finger in Neuquén Peronism is already spent» Martín Rodriguez, councilor of the PJ in San Martin de los Andes and offered for the national deputation for the PASO

In his opinion, the modification of the members of the Electoral Board and the Disciplinary Board under the item “various” came “under the poncho”, after the discussion on the autonomy of the councils premises to design their electoral strategies in Plottier, Rincón, Huincul Cutral Co and Villa La Angostura.

«Es to cheat to put in item of several the modification of partisan organs or the balance, is a form of the conduction of hide the agendaIt is not a fraternal practice: they hide an intention to reduce Peronism. When it grows and develops, it means getting it right in politics; divide and pretend to expel the other by denying the difference, we are closing politics“Rodriguez said.

He added that “the proposal of Peronism and the Front must be democratic and federal, which represents the interior of the province and territorial problems, the national council It must express this, pending national definitions to build the candidacy, “he said. He did not position himself in any line because he said he did not believe in uniformity, but in nuances.

He recalled that when there were broad alliances, it was possible to win in San Martín de los Andes.

