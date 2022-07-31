Original title: 3xx can buy the best replacement for adidas x Balenciaga? This wave of trends is easy to get!

The linkage between fashion and sports brands has become more frequent in recent years, whether it is LV x Nike, adidas x Gucci, or Moncler x Hoka One One, LOEWE x On, etc., all of which have caused a good response in the market.

The same is true of the previous Balenciaga and adidas series, and many players are already eager to start. But the high selling price may not be affordable for everyone. Therefore, the search volume of the term ‘Balenciaga replacement’ in social networks has been increasing recently,And the classic ‘three bars’ logo has also successfully recovered, is it expected to become the most popular logo in the second half of the year?

3xx perfect replacement?

Football jerseys are even more popular recently!

In the recent New York 23 early spring series show, Balenciaga brought a heavy cooperation with adidas. Not only is there a topical item like Triple-S, but the entire line of clothing is equally eye-catching.

The retro ‘three stripes’ logo collides with Balenciaga’s signature fashion silhouette, delivering a satisfactory answer to fans.

The fly in the ointment is that the high release price makes it difficult for many fans to touch; but how can the supernatural netizens be easily stumped by this, and they have already begun to look for a ‘replacement’, and the effect is good?

Madonna full top

Balenciaga has repeatedly output wonderful pants design in recent years, which is highly sought after by players.

This time is also unambiguous, the show matched with the hot ‘Mickey Derby’.‘School Pants’successfully attracted the attention of players.

Migos member OFFSET also has an upper body, with the same series of sweaters and T-shirts.

Although it received rave reviews, it couldn’t stand the high five-figure price. As a result, many buyers have turned to the long road of finding a ‘replacement’.

Officially produced by adidas H09117 Called the ‘best replacement’, 300+ free home delivery. Considering its nine-point pants type,The main point is to choose 1~2 yards largerto help you easily create the same look on the runway.

And the same dark blue has caused a lot of trouble in the female player circle.

And Rocky brings you another affordable option; when she was photographed with New York earlier, her upper body was pink. ADICOLOR Series Classic Track Pantwith the Salomon XT-4 shoes, the jumping color choices make the overall presentation more rich.

The same Rocky is currently priced at 3~400 in the secondary market. Interested readers and friends may wish to feel a wave.

Plus there are more advanced options。Earlier adidas and creative genius Kerwin Frost’s joint series also brought the option of Baggy Track Pant.

Compared with the dark atmosphere of Balenciaga, Kerwin created‘Sky Blue & Grape Purple’The wonderful contrast color, refreshing and perfect for the hot summer.

For friends with a slightly looser budget, the Diesel zipper sweatpants that have recently been worn by many bloggers are also a good choice. The former Y/Project director Glenn Martens operates the operation. The current market price is around 1.2 ~ 1.8K (multi-color options).

In addition, the jersey items created by both parties are also one of the highlights of the show.

The cross-border linkage between fashion and football has become more frequent in recent years. Paris Saint-Germain has reached a partnership with Dior before, and Gucci has also been rumored to create a jersey for Real Madrid for the 22/23 season.Although it was finally confirmed as a rumor, it also confirmed this trend to a certain extent.

In the earlier Paris Saint-Germain’s Asian tour in Japan, the players wore jerseys made by Verdy on the green field.

And Balenciaga will also launch jersey items by itself. The football jersey launched by its AW20 still has a lot of premium in the secondary market.

During the mighty DONDA audition meeting, YE restored this jersey 1:1 and launched the peripheral products of the audition meeting.

At the recent Milan Fashion Week, some players also used jerseys to match their styles.

Looking at other brands, a lot of wonderful jersey designs have been exported recently.

Rocky’s Remake Manchester United jersey in the “DMB” MV, from the transformation unit PHIPPS；

In daily life, this SERAPIS ‘s jerseys are also heavily used by Rocky。

The famous store Slam Jam launched the ‘Hidden Jersey’ inspired by the AC Milan 95/96 jersey, and it sold out as soon as it hit the shelves.

The irregular striped jersey launched by Martine Rose SS22 has recently become the new favorite of many players.

And PALACE will launch many wonderful jersey designs every season, and the cooperation with Serie A giants Juventus is even more classic.

On the other hand, many players feel that the adidas and Balenciaga series are quite similar to adidas x Gosha Rubchinskiy in the early years. meaning.Therefore, it also indirectly drivesIdle sales of Gosha in the seafood market.

In addition, some players began to search for the Vintage jerseys of Manchester United, Real Madrid and other clubs.

More kinds of ‘alternatives’?

‘Treasure bread shoes’, ‘Ki taste god shoes’. . .

Of course, in addition to the cooperation with Balenciaga, adidas, which is very strong this year, has also exported many wonderful single product designs;

More than ‘Adimatic’,‘Campus 00s’ It is also not to be underestimated in the craze of bread shoes.

‘ORCHESTRA’Also because the overall streamline is similar to Kiko Kostadinov x ASICS GEl – QUANTUM, it is labeled #Ki flavor.

and‘Spiritain 2000 Deluxe’It also has a high similarity with Balenciaga’s hot Track shoes, focusing on the fact that the price is almost 1/10 (400+).