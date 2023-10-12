BesTV Joins ‘SMG Barrier-free Cultural and Art Creation Alliance’ to Enhance Accessible Film and Audio-Visual Services

Shanghai, China – On October 10, the 2023 International Blind Day and the 11th Shanghai Accessible Film Day theme event took place, organized by the Shanghai Disabled Persons’ Federation and Shanghai People’s Broadcasting Station. The event saw the launch of the “SMG Barrier-free Cultural and Art Creation Alliance” by Du Songquan, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the Municipal Disabled Persons’ Federation, and Shen Jun, Secretary of the Party Committee of Shanghai Radio and Television Station and Shanghai Culture, Radio, Film and Television Group Co., Ltd. Leading media company, BesTV, has joined the alliance and will continue to enhance accessible film and audio-visual services.

Accessible movies are a form of audio-visual products created by adding descriptive narration between dialogue and sound in order to make them accessible for people with disabilities, including the visually impaired. Since 2012, Shanghai has been organizing special barrier-free movie screenings in commercial theaters where visually impaired individuals can enjoy films with the assistance of announcers and hosts from Shanghai Radio and Television Station. Currently, 16 theaters in the city hold special screenings once a month, benefiting over 20,000 people annually.

BesTV has been actively participating in the “Love is No Obstacle” initiative since the end of 2021. They have utilized their new media technology and platform advantages to launch barrier-free online movie services on IPTV and Internet TV large-screen platforms, providing a better and more convenient audio-visual experience to people with disabilities. Furthermore, BesTV’s “barrier-free TV box” has been donated to six special schools in Shanghai, providing visually impaired students with access to at least 12 excellent film works each year.

Starting in 2023, BesTV will upgrade its “BesTV Accessible Movie Service” to “BesTV Accessible Audio-Visual Service,” with a commitment to providing high-quality and reliable TV products and services to families with hearing impairments. The “Disabled TV Box” has undergone significant enhancements, including the addition of a screen reading function to assist visually impaired users in controlling the TV through voice instructions, a voice search and control function for faster on-demand access, and a real-time floating subtitle function to aid hearing-impaired users in understanding audio-visual content.

BesTV plans to leverage digital and artificial intelligence technologies to further empower its accessible audio-visual services. By improving the quantity, quality, and types of accessible content and expanding service coverage, the company aims to enhance the overall technical level and user satisfaction for visually impaired and hearing-impaired individuals. With its content reserves and advanced technical solutions, BesTV has created a “digital blind tunnel” on the TV screen, providing visually impaired and hearing-impaired individuals with access to a wonderful world of “sound” and “color.”

The efforts of the Shanghai Disabled Persons’ Federation, Shanghai People’s Broadcasting Station, and BesTV to promote barrier-free culture and enhance accessibility in audio-visual services are commendable. These initiatives will undoubtedly enrich the cultural life of the visually and hearing-impaired community and foster a more inclusive society.

