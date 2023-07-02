Beto Ortiz Opens Up About Falling in Love with a Woman: A Surprising Revelation

Title: Journalist Beto Ortiz Reveals Secret Love Affair from Youth

Subtitle: Ortiz confides in falling in love with a woman during his heterosexual phase and their epic reunion in Belgium

Renowned journalist Beto Ortiz has recently opened up about a deeply personal aspect of his romantic life, leaving many surprised. The openly gay host of Willax TV stunned audiences by confessing that he had once fallen passionately in love with a woman during his youth. Ortiz even travelled to Belgium several years ago in search of her, in what turned out to be a remarkable reunion.

Speaking candidly in an interview with Daniela Darcourt, Ortiz shared, “While I identified as heterosexual, there was a time when I was head over heels in love with a woman. In fact, I went looking for her a couple of years ago because she now resides in Belgium.”

The journalist went on to mention that during his heterosexual phase, he had engaged in multiple romances with other women. He emphasized that one can be captivated by another person, regardless of their gender, and that an individual can experience the feelings of enchantment, fascination, and love towards both men and women.

Addressing the issue on his program ‘Beto a saber,’ Ortiz stated, “Undoubtedly, I have fallen in love with a woman. Initially, one can be infatuated with anyone whose beauty, intelligence, grace, charm, or audacity dazzles them. And this has nothing to do with gender, as I have felt enamored by both men and women. However, desire also plays a significant role, as love cannot flourish without it.”

Ortiz went on to share details about the long-awaited reunion with the woman he had fallen in love with. Describing the meeting as beautiful, he expressed how all their shared history was set aside, and the person he once knew remained unaware of his life’s journey. Ortiz explained, “When you meet again, it’s like the movie resumes from where it paused. The possibility of still being in love lingers even after all these years.”

This revelation from Beto Ortiz not only sheds light on the complexity of human emotions and connections but also challenges societal norms and perceptions surrounding sexual orientation. As the journalist continues to initiate meaningful conversations, he remains an influential figure in the media industry.

