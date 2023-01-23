Home Entertainment Better flee the terrible humans
One of the series of the year of this 2023 has already arrived: The last of us (on Sky and NOW) not only is it one of the very rare cases in which the adaptation of a video game to a TV series (the situation would not change if we were talking about films) works very well, but it is also one of the best post-apocalyptic games of recent years.

The story faithfully reproduces the original of the same name: in 2003, a species of mushroom undergoes a mutation that makes it capable of infecting humans, transforming them into zombie-like creatures, who move in a frenetic and uncoordinated manner with the sole purpose to infect other people. Twenty years later, the cities are in ruins and all that is left of US society is a network of fortified villages under a military dictatorship. Avoiding the spoilerI will limit myself to saying that the protagonist Joel (Pedro Pascal) is forced, against his will, to leave his village to escort 14-year-old Ellie (Bella Ramsey) on a long journey across the United States infested by the infected and, worse still, by bands of humans.

As can be seen, i mice of the genre there are and in large quantities, yet we are at a level far superior to any moment of any season of The walking dead: above all thanks to a screenplay that overturns the viewer’s expectations even when it uses well-known narrative schemes, and that sparingly doses the action and violence scenes, instead favoring the construction of a stratified and complex world, populated by credible people. And thanks also to the skill of the performers and in particular to Bella Ramsey, who had already conquered the world with Lyanna Mormont of Game of Thrones and here she has the space to show all her talent: Ellie was born after the apocalypse, she had never left the safety zone in which she grew up and is a teenager hungry for life, who lights up with enthusiasm in the face of a arcade cabinet or falls silent looking at the collapsed skyscrapers of Boston.

The heartwarming evolution of Ellie and Joel’s relationship is definitely at the heart of The last of usbut the series contains much more, also thanks to the decision to give greater autonomy to the individual episodes, which allows us to exploit the ability of seriality to build worlds.

The last of us
Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann
Sky e NOW

