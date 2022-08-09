Listen to the audio version of the article

From the districts of Rome to the woods of the Karst, this torrid July was ravaged by the outbreak of fires, the violence of which seemed to us greater than that known in previous summers. In addition to the arson fires, there are fires generated by the self-combustion of flammable materials, linked to the increase in seasonal average temperatures, the alteration and scarcity of rainfall, the occurrence of extreme weather events – in two words: climate change.

Whether the sparks are ignited by the climate or by arsonists, the appearance of the fires reveals many of our mistakes in the management of the land, landscape, nature, urban areas. Lacks in our knowing how to “stay in the world“. In Rome, one of the most impressive fires started from an abandoned Roma camp, a symbolic place of mismanagement and decay, one of the many peripheral, marginal, neglected areas.

“Internal saboteur”

With a psychological metaphor, these fires seem to represent the collapse of parts of the psychic and social organism left to themselves and never healed, or the result of the actions of an “internal saboteur” (from the expression coined by the Scottish psychoanalyst Ronald Fairbairn at the end of the forties) that is attentive to the health of the territory / psyche.

What is fire?

“Fire is the ultra-living […] It comes from the depths of substance and offers itself as a love. He goes back down into matter and hides, latent, dormant like hatred and revenge. Of all phenomena, he is truly the only one who can so clearly receive the two opposite values: good and evil. The fire is shining in heaven. Burn in the hell”. So in 1973 Gaston Bachelard, visionary philosopher.

Destruction and creativity

In every culture, fire has a double allegorical effect: destruction and creativity. Fiery, earthly, devastating passion, and purifying and ascending spiritual force. In alchemical language it is the transformative element par excellence, “which acts at the center of everything” (Bachelard again). «Everything is on fire… The mind is on fire, thoughts are on fire. The consciousness of the mind … [è] on fire, ”says Buddha in the fire sermon. There is the fire given by Prometheus, tamed in a sacred enclosure, which burns to bring knowledge and civilization, like the Olympic flame that must never be extinguished, but there is also the fire that blazes out of control and, Jung would say, it inflates, losing its transformative function. A fire that burns the possibility of psychic elaboration, breaks symbolic fences, becomes fury.