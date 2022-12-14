Listen to the audio version of the article

Every talent must be protected, every innovative idea stimulated. This is the philosophy of Jacobacci & Partners which, to celebrate their 150th anniversary, offer the black and white story that Mario Cresci created in 2005 on the eve of the company´s settlement in the new Turin headquarters. At La Venaria Reale until 12 February 2023 the exhibition: “150 years of homage to ingenuity. Mario Cresci for Jacobacci & Partners” curated by Elena Re, an art historian who has been in charge of the company´s collections for twenty years.

Seventeen years have passed when Jacobacci & Partners decided to buy an old disused building in Corso Emilia 8, between Borgo Dora and Aurora district, in Turin; it is not just any building, it has a powerful history that cannot be forgotten: from 1930 to 2003 it was the headquarters of the Gruppo Finanziario Tessile, an important page for Italian fashion, finance and industry.

At La Venaria Reale the photos of Mario Cresci for Jacobacci & Partners Photogallery6 photos View

Memory and history

If the recovered building hides its entrepreneurial history, the future with Jacobacci & Partners means development, design, art. Mario Cresci with his Hasselblad photographs the details of the place before it disappears and is reborn like the phoenix. On display are the photos in square format which, in pairs, form an indissoluble horizontal composition. The journey starts from industrial archeology to communicate a company that deals with intellectual property. The conversion project arouses in Enrica Acuto Jacobacci, managing director of Jacobacci & Partners, the desire to go beyond documentation. Not a reportage, but many small works of art by Cresci, coordinated by the curator who will feed the Jacobacci & Partners collection in its offices; in fact‚ after the exhibition at La Venaria Reale, the sixty photographs return to the Turin headquarters where they are always exhibited with other works of art.

Fragments of a place to look into the future

Among the photos of the large construction site and its surroundings, the Ciriè–Lanzo railway stands out, the shot rests on three wheels of a locomotive that form an elegant symmetry, the photo to its left ranges and the memory of the locomotive merges with the dilapidated housing estates in the neighborhood. The old Olivetti typewriter is moving, it too is a symbol of Italian excellence, of an entrepreneur in love with art, the people and his city. The photographs of the registers are rigorous and touching, all are written by hand with refined and precise handwriting. In one shot we notice the construction site, a truck and a young woman with a veil, inclusion and work. The singularity of the images lies in the play of contrasts, in the infinite shades of grey, black and white. In Cresci’s poetry that in every environment, object finds the touch of a person, their soul.

150 years of Homage to genius, Mario Cresci for Jacobacci & Partners, curated by Elena Re, La Venaria Reale Turin until 12 February 2023