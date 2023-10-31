Between internal essence and external appearance, the self-portraits at the Uffizi

Listen to the audio version of the article

The self-portrait as an aesthetic figure of Western modernity. This trail is investigated by the historic initiative undertaken this year by the Uffizi: the Florentine museum, in fact, inaugurated twelve rooms dedicated to the art of artist portraits in July 2023; 255 self-portraits of great protagonists of art, from the 1400s to today, are displayed in chronological order. Among the authors in the museum, there is no shortage of the greatest names in the history of modern and contemporary art: among others, Canova, Rubens, Rembrandt, Hayez, Delacroix, Böcklin, Pellizza da Volpedo, Previati, Chagall, Wildt, Sironi.

The tragic beauty of humanity

What emerges from this labyrinth of glances is a historical-cultural deposit of inestimable value. At its center is subjectivity – the great protagonist of modernity – in its most triumphal resonances: the artist as master, as authority, as genius (from the Romantic age in particular). But also, it stands out forcefully in many works: the artist as a pilgrim, an individual in crisis, a transient emotional pole – the artist, in short, as a man, in his multifaceted complexity. These aesthetic vectors authorize us to interpret the portrait as both coinage and of the Modern: the artist no longer appears as the triumphant bearer of the divine in history, he abandons the role of instrument of manifestation of the wisdom of the Muses or, in a different context, of the “voice” of God (again for Leonardo da Vinci, the the artist is “God’s grandson”). Rather, he celebrates the tragic beauty of the human, enjoyed in its historicity, individuality and transience.

Cultural canon

The portrait sometimes photographs youth, in other cases documents maturity, often inscribes the biography in a cultural canon: it is a brushstroke on becoming, an inlay of experiences that are removed from disintegration and transformed into aesthetic form and artistic heritage. Less and less symbolic and metaphysical, rather more inscribed in the language of allegory or, alternatively, naturalism, the modern portrait speaks of a fully human face. Here in this intuition perhaps lies the radical nature of an art which, starting from the nineteenth century, has been challenged by the technical and mimetic power of photography, and has survived it. “Weakened” in terms of diffusion and prestige, the art of the portrait (and of the self-portrait in particular) had to reinvent itself, leveraging new conceptual levels: its best results were those in which the artist, abandoning the realistic claim of modernity, he understood the meaning of the portrait in its perennial, constitutive escape from any ultimate definition.

Translation of the internal essence into an external appearance

Indeed, the ontology of the portrait envisages, as acutely noted by the philosopher Giovanni Gurisatti (in the essay “Portraying is translating – Translating is portraying”), a translation of the internal-invisible essence into an external-visible appearance, but not in terms of adequacy, but of translation, “as polar-circular, coexistential belonging, of identity-in-difference”. In the portrait what is hidden is “restrained” and revealed, but simultaneously it is denoted that the background to which the individual belongs can never be fully exhibited. Present in its absence, concrete in its mystery, the face portrayed in the contemporary, coherently with the crisis of foundations, rises to a celebration of inaccuracy and precariousness. All these dynamics are even stronger in the self-portrait. The selfie, the only apparent postmodern revenge of this art, de facto betrays its very essence. The Florentine exhibition itinerary, in its entirety, offers a refreshing and highly outdated aesthetic education: Cardinal Leopoldo de’ Medici was farsighted, who already in 1600 had the intuition to undertake the collection of artist portraits. Today the Uffizi has around two thousand, of which the collection thematized here constitutes a reasoned selection, exhibited for the first time within the normal visit itinerary of the museum. Among the living, in addition to the international “stars” Bill Viola and Ai Weiwei , of particular interest is the work of a “record holder”, the youngest artist exhibited: the “Self-portrait” (2018) by the Italian artist Lorenzo Puglisi (1971). In the canvas, the mimetic dimension is overcome by the expressive need: the rapid white brushstrokes on a monochrome black background, which cannot fail to recall the energy that tore – and tore – the soul of Francis Bacon, outline the essence and capacity signifier of the human. Puglisi’s style gives essentiality to the portrait representation: only the face and hands are represented, as happened in the schools of the great masters of the past, who concentrated their efforts on these specific components, often leaving the remaining parts to the workshop. The human thus manifests itself, in the work, precisely where the individual is “less” individual: when man emerges from himself and opens up, on a horizontal and vertical plane, to otherness, breaking the darkness of canvas; when man shows himself in thought (the represented face) and in gesture (the clasped hands): here the symbol transcends, including, the flesh. The gaze of the bystander becomes peaceful, the internal twist turns to hope.