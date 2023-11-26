between reality and imagination

In the role of imagination: jcrew’s cashmere campaign shot in collaboration with the New York City Ballet.

>>>

In the role of reality: Alarm protocol for every scenario.

Anyone who has control issues (and if you’re a first born you probably have control issues) knows that the easiest way to reduce anxiety is to make a list. And if not a list, then at least an oral formulation of a binding protocol. Yes, if you have a favorite mug for drinking coffee or if you believe that there is only one correct way to arrange the dishwasher – you own a protocol whose entire purpose is dealing with the unknown, reducing anxiety.

As a first-born daughter with anxiety and control issues, it’s no wonder I have lists for dealing with alarms in different field conditions.

there she is. In my Notes it is called “if you catch me”:

Note: This list is not a recommendation in any way. It is a documentary list that will remind me that once I was 51 years old, there was a war and I had a towel in the car.



In the shower: Since we don’t have an emergency room and every alarm requires a meeting with strangers at different levels (on the scale between neighbors and the neighbors’ occasional guests), before showering, a bathrobe with underwear and a bra in its pocket and slippers at its feet should be placed neatly on the sink. The rest of the clothes are folded on the bed. When the alarm sounds, all you have to do is put on your robe, put on your flip flops, take your clothes and go down to the shelter (where there is a toilet where you can get dressed). Also, don’t get into the shower at any time after sunset.

in bed: From the seventh in October they sleep in full formal clothes. Until the last week, the clothing system also included a bra. In light of the improvement in weather conditions, a dressing gown (there is a bra in the pocket) and a Boston model Birkenstock are placed next to the bed.

in a coffee shop: There is no room for hesitation here, stop for coffee and run to the protected space. Take your phone and bag with you.

on the go: Driving in war conditions requires listening to the radio (so as not to miss relevant alarms), keeping the window slightly open and having a towel or blanket for prostrate purposes. Also, if you’re anxious at the level of writing a protocol, you probably haven’t driven on a highway for fifty days, because you’re afraid to make decisions at 100 km/h.

With friends: Despite the natural desire to run over the rest of the household on your way to the protected space, show nobility and sneak up behind while caring for others (imagine you are a grandmother from a kibbutz in Otef).

>>>

“Don’t look back. Accept that new times have arrived. The old and the usual no longer exist and the times demand a new approach.’

(From a list of a guide to healing during a crisis on Hila Segal’s Instagram)

>>>

safe space: Alma Gov’s version of Monica Sex’s tune

Sometimes I’m over the waves

Sometimes I’m under them

But anyway I love the sea

