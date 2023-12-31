Between stories for children and manga: this is what 2023 was like for comics

At the end of this 2023, after the controversies (remember Zerocalcare and Lucca Comics and Games?), the successes and the new trends, Italian comics, understood as a market and not just as a language, proves overall to be doing well. The publishers, as the study explains «Italy in clouds. Survey on the comics supply chain in Italy”, carried out by the LYNX Research Unit of the IMT School of Advanced Studies Lucca, with the General Directorate of Contemporary Creativity of the Ministry of Culture, also co-financing, and with Lucca Crea, IIT-CNR of Pisa and MeFu – Comics Professions, there are around 265, while those who make comics, therefore designers, screenwriters, colourists, etc., etc., are around 2000.

From a purely contractual point of view, it is clear that there are still several problems. And in fact many Italian cartoonists prefer to work with foreign companies (Marvel? DC? BOOM! Studios?), which guarantee not only better compensation but also greater protection. MeFu has always talked about this. Insecurity is one of the big problems of the Italian comics industry, and there are very few authors who can afford to live, and live well, doing only this job.

Completely reversing the perspective of the discussion and focusing, for a moment, on the readers, the numbers say that sales continue, that there is good word of mouth and that the attention of the so-called users is high. Bookshops are preferred as a distribution center. But there are also comic shops, which are still growing with their widespread presence, and online shops (let’s not forget the extraordinary success of MangaYo, a vertical site specializing in manga). Newsstands, alas, are increasingly marginal: some authors and companies, such as Sio and Gigaciao, continue to invest and focus on this part of the supply chain; but the crisis that is hitting and affecting the newsstands is quite clear.

Another study, carried out by the AIE, the Italian Publishers Association, indicates that there is a slight, but substantial, change in reader trends. First of all, some numbers: sales have tripled compared to 2019. And this is undoubtedly a good sign. The positive trend of comics – again, understood as a market – resists. Compared to 2022, however, 2023 marked a slight contraction. In particular, manga, which did so well throughout the period of the pandemic and for the following two years, suffered an initial, significant slowdown (if around 7.4 million copies were sold in 2022, in 2023 they were sold almost 6 million).

This aspect probably depends on three factors. The first, and perhaps most important, is the increase in raw material costs, which has led to a subsequent increase in cover prices. Simply put: buying a manga today – but, more generally, a comic – requires more money. Another aspect: strong readers are, obviously, a limited number; they bought the big series, accepted advice, followed what content creators, popularizers and journalists said; but now, at the end of 2023, they have practically consumed resources and finished the most important sagas such as Dragon Ball or Naruto.

Third element, also quite significant: the push of anime, which in past years has been central not only in the diffusion of manga and in their affirmation, has stopped. They continue to be produced, of course. But it is a diversified production, which now requires more time (and it is no coincidence that Netflix has decided to work on the animated remake of One Piece: it is an already established series; it is not like starting from scratch) and which, above all, starts from original stories. There are exceptions.

But they are exceptions which, in the chaos of the rules, in the dullness of things, tend to get lost (an example? Frieren, distributed as an anime by Crunchyroll and published as a manga by J-Pop).

Those who are doing really well, and the list of the 100 best-selling books this year, from January 2nd to December 24th, published by TuttoLibri proves it, are children’s comics. Pera Toons, published by the Tunué publishing house, occupies six positions in the top fifty-five. And in the final weeks of 2023, it consistently landed at the top of various top ten lists. Therefore, wanting to limit ourselves to a superficial evaluation, we can say that Italian comics – again, as an industry; not as a territorial production – it is in good health. The numbers tell us that it is rich and that readers’ desire to read and buy persists. However, something else is true.

If up until two years ago users and creators seemed extremely close, today things have changed slightly. Comics fairs, of which there are around 70 in Italy, are increasingly becoming connecting events, which conclude a phase (a sales season, for example), rather than establishing a moment of relaunch and offer. Publishers, especially the larger ones, have understood the importance of their online shops and are no longer working on physical exclusives for events.

The fundamental relationship with comic shops and bookshops remains, which, we repeat, are at the top of the distribution priorities. Yet it is undeniable that, compared to a few years ago, something has broken.

Now the event counts, it counts having the great author; the signatures, the lotteries and the unpredictable element of the draws count (Don Rosa, historical Disney author, complained about Panini’s decision at the last Lucca Comics and Games). There is too much emphasis on the collectible factor, with variants, valuable (and therefore expensive) editions and gadgets. And little on a convincing and convinced stratification of communication (comics, from the point of view of institutional information, has remained far behind) and on production.

First we talked about comics for kids. Perfect. But apart from Pera Toons, Sio, Gigaciao, Topolino and Pimpa, how much is actually being invested to broaden, and not verticalize, the offer? Big publishers like Mondadori have demonstrated their interest in comics by obtaining control, in whole or in part, of other companies (to continue with the example of Mondadori, we can mention the acquisition of Star Comics). But then? What else is there? What else is being done today to make the Italian comics market more solid and self-sufficient?

Foreign titles are good, and we understood this too. And what about Italian titles? Under the bubble – because it is a bubble, and it is about to burst – of manga and children’s comics, how are “the others” doing? This is not defeatism. It is a reading – one of many possible readings, probably – of the reality of things. Because Italian comics – again, understood as a market – are a wealth. And it sells, fills bookstores (how much space have comics gained in recent years?) and attracts an audience that narrative production simply cannot even intercept.

There seems to be a lack of an overall vision. Above all, there seems to be a lack of a substantial desire to support itself as a single body and to give itself limits – or if you prefer, boundaries – within which to move. For example: contracts and advances for authors. For example: the number of copies printed, rather than sold. For example: a new class of editors and supervisors to select quality titles and not focus, brutally, on quantity. Because there is also this practice, which derives directly from – so to speak – generalist publishing. Print not to sell or even to propose news. Print, simply, to give less space to your competitors.

While the protagonists of Italian comics – publishers, authors, etc. – wage “war” against each other (mandatory quotation marks), the rest of the system, larger and institutionally established, tries, and sometimes succeeds, to marginalize them. Let’s see the official rankings, those published by newspapers, every week. Before there wasn’t a specific section for comics. Now yes. Of course, someone will say: this gives more visibility to comics, because, this way, there are more of them. But it also separates them from the more important categories – from a purely statistical point of view – such as foreign production. In short, Italian comics did well in 2023; it slowed down on manga, improved on children’s comics. But in 2024 he is faced with the most difficult challenge: finally becoming an adult.

