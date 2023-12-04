Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Sets Box Office Record with $21 Million Premiere

Beyoncé’s concert film, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” has achieved a remarkable victory at the North American box office, raking in over $21 million in ticket sales this past weekend. This impressive performance marks the best opening in 20 years for an early December weekend, with the film released in 2,539 theaters across the United States and Canada.

The success of “Renaissance” is a significant milestone for Beyoncé, who not only stars in the film but also serves as its writer, director, and producer. Elizabeth Frank, executive vice president of worldwide programming at AMC Theatres, expressed gratitude to Beyoncé for bringing her incredible film directly to her fans, praising her immense talent as a performer, producer, and director.

Competing against other releases such as “Godzilla Minus One,” “Animal,” “The Shift,” and “Silent Night,” “Renaissance” managed to stand out, with industry experts noting that it was an excellent weekend for its release. Despite the varied competition, the film resonated with both fans and film critics, receiving positive reviews and an impressive 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as a coveted A+ CinemaScore.

While “Renaissance” saw strong ticket sales and positive feedback, it faced comparison to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour.” However, analysts emphasized that the two concert films should not be overly compared, as they have different sets of circumstances and are only similar in genre.

Looking ahead, the film industry is anticipated to see more activity in movie theaters as the year 2023 comes to a close, with notable releases like “Wonka” and “The Color Purple” expected to contribute to what could be a $9 billion year for the industry. Despite still being down from the pre-pandemic norm, this forecast signals significant improvement over recent years in the film industry.