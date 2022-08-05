Listen to the audio version of the article

While the challenge to zero greenhouse gas emissions engages the world industry, with alternating phases and successes, another challenge is emerging, much more complicated and exciting: that of becoming “carbon negative”, that is, adopting formulas and tools that allow to subtract emissions from the atmosphere. Always looking for tools to continue on its path of real sustainability, fashion is looking with interest at the first “negative emissions” materials, which are finding their first applications in an experimental form, limited to capsules, but ready to conquer space. . Materials produced by start-ups, often founded by young scientists, but also by consortia of multinationals that have scalability on their side, with processes that are inspired by those of nature. According to MicKinsey and Global Fashion Agenda, today about 70% of the greenhouse gas emissions of the fashion industry, which remains one of the most polluting on the planet, derive from production processes, including materials. So will those able to subtract emissions allow fashion to drastically reduce its impact? Meanwhile, here are seven projects that could help.

The carbon neative glasses by Covalent, a brand of Newlight

Newlight

It is to oceanic microorganisms that Californian Newlight Technologies has looked to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and which are the basis of its AirCarbon, a completely biodegradable material that can replace synthetic plastics and for its characteristics of flexibility and resistance, the company claims, it can also be used instead of animal hides. Black hearts were made of AirCarbon in a pair of drop earrings from the fifth sustainable collection launched by H&M last spring, called “Cherish Waste”. But Newlight has personally experienced the application of AirCarbon on fashion accessories with its Covalent brand, with which it has so far produced two models of sunglasses (for each pair more than 2 kg of CO2 are removed from the atmosphere) and small leather goods. .

Fairbrics

Finalist of the Lvmh Innovation Award, winner of the H&M Global Change Award in 2020, Fairbrics is a French start-up founded in 2019 by Benoit Illy, Tawfiq Nasr Allah and Ali Nasr Allah. Its technology is able to produce a polyester, they say identical to the traditional one, starting from CO2. In April Fairbrics raised 6.5 million dollars to build a plant to produce its polyester, through Ap Ventures, one of the most active funds in investments in decarbonisation technologies, and with the support of H&M: the goal is to reach produce 30 tons of eco-polyester per year.

Zara’s dress made with LanzaTech’s CarbonSmart technology

LanzaTech

Founded by Sean Simpson in 2005, and based in Skokie, Illinois, LanzaTech is a consortium owned by many global industry giants, such as ArcelorMittal, Basf, Petronas, but also Coty and Inditex. Its CarbonSmart technology allows you to produce virgin material from greenhouse gases produced by industries, especially steel. In 2020, together with British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, among others, he founded the spin-off dedicated to research on alternative fuels for aircraft. But one of its most tangible products at the moment is a “little black dress” by Zara, launched at the end of 2021 and made of a polyester produced with CO2. In the bioreactors of the LanzaTech plants, the microorganisms transform the carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide of the waste, coming from steel plants or from the urban waste cycle, and transform them into Lanzanol, an ethanol, through a fermentation process. Lanzanol is then transformed into yet another chemical compound by India Glycols Limited, and in turn converted to polyester. LanzaTech also has an active collaboration with the sportswear brand lululemon and has agreements with On to produce running shoes, but also with L’Oréal, Coty and Unilever. To date, LanzaTech has produced over 115 million liters of ethanol, removing 150,000 cubic tons of CO2 from the atmosphere.

See also "Heartbeat on the tip of the tongue" comes to Ruan Jingtian and Song Zuer's heart-warming interpretation of delicious food that warms the stomach and warms the heart jqknews Neeka Mashouf, one of the founders of Rubi Laboratories

Rubi Laboratories

The sisters Neeka and Leila Mashouf are the founders of Rubi Laboratories, which in San Leandro, the new green innovation district of San Francisco, have created a technology that allows the production of viscose fibers, therefore cellulosic based, starting from CO2. . They recently raised $ 4.5 million in funding. The mechanism is inspired by the one with which plants transform CO2 into fibers.