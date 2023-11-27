BeyonTouch, if you’re drunk your car won’t start. This is how the new anti-alcohol device works

ROME – There is an artificial intelligence algorithm behind a device that could save thousands of human lives. It is a system that inhibits the starting of the car if it detects that the driver has a blood alcohol level higher than the legal limits. A group of researchers from the University of Modena and Reggio Emilia (Unimore) is developing a sensor, placed inside the ignition button of cars, which detects the presence of alcohol in the blood thanks to sophisticated electronic micro-components integrated with the proprietary algorithm.

The project, called “BeyonTouch”, is the result of the commitment of four Unimore students who followed an entrepreneurial training course organized by the university and who arrived among the 13 finalists of the “Start Cup 2023”, the competition organized by Art-Er and the Emilia-Romagna Region to reward innovative ideas. The student authors of the project are Ettore Candeloro, Francesco Olivato, Sara Kurti and Simone Pacienza who followed the Training for automotive companies creation, an entrepreneurial training course promoted by Unimore.

The substantial difference of the system developed by the young researchers lies in the greater precision and immediacy of the result compared to common alcohol tests in which the driver is asked to blow into a nozzle connected to the analyzing device. The BeyonTouch project is currently in the market validation and research and development stage based on data collection, a phase aimed at creating an algorithm that gives the most precise results possible. Accurate experiments have already been carried out using laboratory equipment made available by Unimore and some tests have been carried out on volunteers to measure blood alcohol levels.

The results obtained lived up to expectations, confirming the effectiveness of the algorithm developed by the students. Now the group of researchers, which boasts expertise in the technical-engineering field and knowledge in the economic-managerial field, will focus on the electronic part with the software and hardware integration process which will allow the simple display of the alcohol level on the car display as soon as the driver will place his finger on the ignition button.