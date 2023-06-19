Home » Bian Baekhyun, Kim Min-seok, and Kim Jong-jung’s misunderstanding about maintaining the SMTOWN contract has been resolved-Minnan Net
On June 19th, according to Korean media reports, members Bian Baekhyun, Kim Minseok and Kim Jongdae, who were previously involved in litigation with SM due to the contract, reached a settlement with SM today. The two parties resolved the misunderstanding and will continue to maintain the contract relationship. .

SM said: “While the company and the three artists recognized and maintained the artist contract relationship, through a part of the negotiation and revision process, they decided to carry out EXO activities more actively and continuously.” He also expressed that there was a misunderstanding about the intervention of a third external force. At the same time, he also stated, “The company and the three artists would like to apologize to the EXO members other than the three, including fans, and those who believed in and waited for EXO. We will do our best to repay the support of many people who supported us. .”

In addition, EXO is currently preparing for a comeback, and the new album will be released on July 10.

