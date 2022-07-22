Home Entertainment Biaobei Technology Speech Synthesis Service Launched New Northeastern Dialect to Boost Dialect TTS Customization Program_Bei Xuan_Beiyang_Northeast
Biaobei Technology Speech Synthesis Service Launched New Northeastern Dialect to Boost Dialect TTS Customization Program

Biaobei Technology Speech Synthesis Service Launched New Northeastern Dialect to Boost Dialect TTS Customization Program

Original title: Biaobei Technology Speech Synthesis Service Launched New Northeastern Dialect to Boost Dialect TTS Customization Scheme

Yes, you heard it right, this is the magic dialect of Northeastern dialect that has its own tones and can be spoken in words.

Among the dialects across the country, the Northeast dialect is undoubtedly one of the most contagious. It uses vivid and vivid words to describe what happens around you. The Northeastern dialect seems to have a magic power, no matter what dialect you speak, as long as you meet the Northeastern dialect, it will take you away in minutes without discussion.

At present, there are more than 140 million people in the country who speak the Northeastern dialect, which is equivalent to one out of every ten people who can chat with you in the Northeastern dialect.

Why is the Northeastern dialect so influential? The main reason is that the Northeast dialect is too easy to learn. Compared with Cantonese and Hokkien, which are the same as Tianshu, the difficulty of learning Northeastern dialect can be described as “novice level”. Beijing Mandarin is a branch of Northeastern dialect, and Mandarin is based on Beijing dialect. Therefore, people who can master Mandarin basically also understand Northeastern dialect.

Secondly, the pronunciation of Northeastern dialect is simple, and it is easy to catch and does not affect understanding. At the same time, Northeasterners also like to express their meaning in concise language, and the omission and simplification of syllables are particularly obvious. For example, “gan” is pronounced as “ga”, and “what” is pronounced as “ha”.

Finally, there is the unique visual expression of Northeastern dialect. Others speak in txt, Northeasterners speak in jpg or even gif, making the text directly into the picture, full of dynamic tension. In short, Northeastern dialect is a language that you can easily master without rote memorization or any talent.

Northeast Dialect Speech Synthesis Service

Communication and integration are the secrets of a language’s vitality. The extremely inclusive Northeastern dialect has the roughness and vitality outside the customs, and has been imported and exported for hundreds of years. In film and television dramas, there are long stories of Northeastern dialects, the Spring Festival Gala sketches are full of Northeasterners, the end of the universe of talk shows is Tieling, and even the international competitions and Winter Olympics are full of big ballast.

As AI technology matures and develops, application scenarios continue to expand, and intelligent voice devices are becoming more and more popular. The Northeast dialect with strong vitality also has a wide demand market and has become the focus of many artificial intelligence manufacturers.

Based on years of technical accumulation in the field of intelligent speech, Biaobei Technology has achieved high-quality and pure Northeast-style speech synthesis through a large number of Northeast discourse materials and continuous optimization and training of the synthesis model.

In terms of application scenarios, Biaobei Technology‘s Northeast dialect speech synthesis service can be widely used in intelligent customer service, voice broadcast, film and television dubbing, live short video and other scenarios. The natural, smooth, and emotionally rich pronunciation effects can bring users a different high-quality experience.

In addition, Biaobei Technology also released 4 new children’s voices at the same time. Including the smart and lovely Bening, the quirky Bevin, the light and cheerful Bei Xuan, and the innocent Bei Yang. Suitable for audiobooks, smart devices, etc.

At present, Bei Xiaoshuai, a Northeastern speaker, and Bei Ning, Bei Wen, Bei Xuan, and Bei Yang, a Tongsheng speaker, have been launched simultaneously on the Biaobei official website and Biaobei open platform. Combined with the existing Cantonese, Taiwanese, Sichuanese and Tianjin dialects, Biaobei Technology will help more dialect scenarios to be implemented. All application manufacturers and enterprise developers are welcome to experience access.

