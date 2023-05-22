Bicycles, it’s booming for online purchases of spare parts and accessories. Here are the most requested

ROME – For some years now, Italians have rediscovered the pleasure of riding a bicycle. At the same time there has been a constant increase in the bicycle market and if last year there was a setback in sales, the spare parts sector has achieved record growth.

This was revealed by new research by Idealo, the leading international price comparison portal in Europe, according to which over the last 12 months only 11% of those who did online searches in the bike sector were actually looking for a new bike, compared to the 37% interested in spare parts or accessories. It is no coincidence that in the top 20 products that have recorded the greatest growth in interest over the last 12 months, there are only two bicycles, while there are as many as 12 accessories for repairing a bicycle.







Going into detail, we find forks, complete groups and batteries for electric bikes that have achieved a boom of over 200% compared to the previous year, followed by seat posts (+83%), repair tools (+59%) , bicycle trolleys (+51%), cycle computers (+50%), padlocks (+50%), pedals (+36%) and tires (+35%). In reference to the last two years, the spare parts and bicycle accessories sectors have received an increase in interest of over 25% respectively, against a decrease of 1% linked to the actual bicycle sector.







“There are many reasons for the boom in the bike repair sector and the slight slowdown in the online purchase of new bicycles, but a lot has to do with the awareness and culture process carried out on the bike market – explains Antonio Pillello, Manager of Idealo’s communication in Italy – Just think of the diffusion of the activities of the cycle workshops throughout Italy not only responsible for the repair of bicycles, but also for the exchange of experiences, information and notions regarding their maintenance and repair.

As well as the role of price comparison, which creates a culture of savings among users by offering them a complete overview of information that helps them juggle the many offers available, defending them from inflation”. Obviously, in the last two years, inflation hasn’t spared bicycle prices either, so much so that according to Idealo, on average, a children’s bike this year cost about 23% more than the previous year. 10% more for the city, and 6% more for racing and e-bikes.

Thanks to the growth in demand, the “spare parts and accessories for bicycles” sector also recorded higher prices, in some cases even by more than 20%, yet another reason to resort to price comparisons before making an online purchase. With this system, Idealo has estimated savings of up to 46% in the purchase of a new bike: up to 65% for a racing bike, up to 51% for a mountain bike, over 30% for children’s bikes and folding bikes and more than 18% for a city bike. The same goes for the “bike spare parts” sector where it is possible to save up to 17%.