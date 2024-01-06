Bieke Ilegems (52) loses her mother: “Farewell to the warmest woman in the world”

© Instagram

Sad news for actress and presenter Bieke Ilegems (52) and her husband Erik Goossens. They had to say goodbye to her mother last week.

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 10:37 AM

“Last week you slept soundly surrounded by all your loved ones. Today we said goodbye to the Warmest Woman in the World. Thank you mom. Goodbye, mom,” was heard at the funeral on Friday. This was followed by a post on Instagram: “It was quiet here for a while. I found no words. Still not.”

In 2021, Bieke already talked in interviews about her mother’s Alzheimer’s and how much trouble she had with her father. “He has to watch in heartbreaking loneliness as his wife – for more than 63 years they have given each other the sweetest love in the world – slips away,” she said in an interview with HLN.

Bieke, who has two daughters with her husband Erik Goossens, also said that dementia runs in the family.

