Bienal das Amazônias 2023 presents an artistic and cultural celebration of the Amazon region

Curated by women, the Amazon Biennial promises to be a unique and enriching experience, offering the public a diverse and fascinating view of the artistic and cultural riches of the Amazon region. The exhibition will be a space for dialogue and reflection on fundamental issues that permeate this unique and diverse territory. The Bienal is expected to leave a lasting impact on valuing and preserving the cultural identity of the Amazon, connecting it with other regions of the world and boosting the artistic and symbolic development of the area in the long term.

This project has been meticulously developed over almost a decade, and finally materializes in its first edition between August 3rd and November 5th. Belém, capital of Pará, and other cities in the Brazilian Amazon will become the epicenter of this show, headed by cultural producer from Pará, Lívia Condurú, whose desire to make the Bienal a reality was shared with curator Yasmina Reggad, known for her work in the France Pavilion at the 59th Venice Biennale.

From left to right, Sandra Benites, Keyna Eleison, Livia Conduru and Vânia Leal, the team behind the conception of the first Bienal das Amazônias. Photo: Fabricio Sousa

Unlike many biennials that are restricted to institutional spaces, the Bienal das Amazônias breaks with this pattern, seeking to extend itself to the streets and urban spaces, where art will dialogue with the city and its population. The choice of an old department store space as the venue for the Bienal, rather than an established museum or cultural center, reflects the desire to broaden the reach of art and bring it closer to people’s daily lives. The exhibition will also present 20 public works in different addresses throughout the capital of Pará.

“One of the fundamental proposals was that the Amazonians themselves assume the narratives about their symbolic and artistic production, claiming the cultural richness that is often obscured by craft stereotypes.“

With the premise of going beyond the limits of the Legal Amazon, it will cover not only the nine Brazilian states, but also the eight countries and French Guiana that make up this vast region. One of the fundamental proposals was that the Amazonians themselves assume the narratives about their symbolic and artistic production, claiming the cultural richness that is often obscured by craft stereotypes.

The curatorship, led by the collective Shout, is made up of educator Sandra Benites, artist and researcher Flavya Mutran, writer Keyna Eleison and art historian Vânia Leal. the term Shout derives from the Tupi language and conveys the idea of ​​singing, clamor and scream. The curatorship is committed to addressing issues such as pleasure, joy, desire, greed, violence and historical invisibility in the selected works. The theme of the first edition of the Bienal das Amazônias revolves around the word buiaalso of Tupi origin, which symbolizes floating and moving in the water.

This week, the organization of the Bienal das Amazônias announced the more than 120 artists who will compose the first edition of the event. Among the selected names, renowned artists such as Adriana Varejão stand out, whose work is marked by a bold approach to cultural and historical issues, especially colonization. In addition to her, Gê Viana, who brings out in his creations the richness of the Amazonian landscapes and their connection with ancestry.

Other names worth mentioning are Glicéria Tupinambá, an indigenous artist who uses her art to rescue and preserve the culture of her people, and Gustavo Caboco, whose works express a unique vision of nature and the environment in the Amazon.

Artistic diversity is widely represented with the inclusion of Iwiri-ki, whose creations are a reflection on the identity and relationship between man and nature, and Liça Pataxóop, who brings in her works the worldview of her indigenous people and their struggles for the preservation of their lands.

Anna Bella Geiger, renowned artist on the circuit, is also part of the group of artists at the Bienal das Amazônias, addressing themes such as identity, belonging and history, while Aycoobo involves us with her works that transit between art and ethnography, revealing the cultural richness of Amazonian communities.

The photography of Claudia Andujar, internationally recognized for her work in documenting indigenous communities, contributing to the preservation of their cultures and traditions, is also present. Denilson Baniwa brings his art as a platform to discuss the resistance of indigenous peoples and their voices in building a more just and egalitarian world.

“Aware of the cultural diversity that permeates the region, the Bienal das Amazônias recognizes that the Amazon is much more than just a biome“

The works of these artists and many others selected will be available from the 4th of August, the opening date of the Bienal das Amazônias, until the 5th of November. Each work is a unique representation of individual and collective stories, reflecting the cultural diversity and artistic journeys that make up the rich tapestry of the Amazon. Aware of the cultural diversity that permeates the region, the Bienal das Amazônias recognizes that the Amazon is much more than just a biome. It is a tangle of diverse identities and cultures, challenging the simplistic stereotypes attributed to the region.

Giovanna Gregorio holds a degree in Art: History, Criticism and Curatorship from PUC-SP. Independent researcher and critic.

