Bienal de São Paulo announces partial list of artists for the 35th edition of the exhibition

The list includes Brazilian artists such as Rosana Paulino, Aline Motta and Denilson Baniwa

Entitled “Choreographies of the Impossível”, the 35th Bienal de São Paulo is beginning to release information about the composition of the show, which takes place this year between the months of September and December.

To partial list of artists [confira abaixo] was released this Thursday and brings 43 names, 37 artists, four duos and two collectives – the complete list should bring together 100 artists and will be released this first semester.

Among the guest artists are the Brazilians Ayrson Heráclito, Rosana Paulino, Aline Motta – on display at Video Room from MASP – and Denilson Baniwa – on display in the Pinacoteca octagon with the installation “Escola Panapaná”.

This edition of the Bienal features a horizontal curatorship plan, the first time that a chief curator is not highlighted, but a deliberative team formed by Diane Lima – independent curator, writer and researcher; Grada Kilomba – multidisciplinary artist, writer and theorist; Hélio Menezes – curator, anthropologist and researcher; and Manuel Borja-Villel – researcher, art historian and director of the Museo Reina Sofía, in Madrid.

Curatorial team of the 35th Bienal de São Paulo. From left to right: Hélio Menezes, Grada Kilomba, Diane Lima and Manuel Borja-Villel. Image: São Paulo Biennial

About this choice, the team states in the curatorial text: “For us, choreographies begin with our practice, which has as its principle the attempt to break hierarchies, ethical and normative procedures that enact vertical structures of power, value and violence of institutional devices. ”.

Check out the partial list of artists:

Aline Motta

Ana Pi e Taata Kwa Nkisi Mutá Imê

Anna Boghiguian

Ayrson Heráclito and Tiganá Santana

Bouchra Ouizguen

Brazilian Castiel Vitorino

Daniel Lie

Dayanita Singh

Deborah Anzinger

Denilson Baniwa

Duane Linklater

Elda Cerrato

Elizabeth Catlett

Ellen Gallagher

February 3 Front

Gabriel Gentil Tukano

Geraldine Javier

Igshaan Adams

Inaicyra Falcão

Julien Creuzet

Leilah Weinraub

Luiz de Abreu

Manuel Chavajay

Marilyn Boror Boror

Mounira Al-Solh

Nadal Walcott

Nadir Bouhmouch and Soumeya Ait Ahmed

Child of Elche

Nontsikelelo Mutiti

Pauline Boudry e Renate Lorenz

Philip Rizk

Rolando Castellon

rosana paulino

Sammy Baloji

Santu Mofokeng

Sarah Maldoror

stanley brouwn

Tadáskia

Tejal Shah

The Living and the Dead Ensemble

Torkwase Dyson

Trinh T. Minh-ha

Wifredo Lam

Service

Open conversation with the curators of the 35th Bienal de São Paulo – choreographies of the impossible

Fifth, April 27, 2023

19h – 20h30

Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion, 1st floor

Ibirapuera Park · Gate 3

free entrance

Launch of the educational publication of the 35th Bienal de São Paulo

Saturday, April 29, 2023

15h – 17h

Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion, 1st floor

Ibirapuera Park · Gate 3

free entrance

35th Bienal de São Paulo – choreographies of the impossible

Curatorship: Diane Lima, Grada Kilomba, Hélio Menezes and Manuel Borja-Villel

September 6 – December 10, 2023

Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion

Ibirapuera Park · Gate 3

free entrance

