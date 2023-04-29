Home » Bienal de São Paulo announces partial list of artists for the 35th edition of the exhibition
Bienal de São Paulo announces partial list of artists for the 35th edition of the exhibition

The list includes Brazilian artists such as Rosana Paulino, Aline Motta and Denilson Baniwa

Entitled “Choreographies of the Impossível”, the 35th Bienal de São Paulo is beginning to release information about the composition of the show, which takes place this year between the months of September and December.

To partial list of artists [confira abaixo] was released this Thursday and brings 43 names, 37 artists, four duos and two collectives – the complete list should bring together 100 artists and will be released this first semester.

Among the guest artists are the Brazilians Ayrson Heráclito, Rosana Paulino, Aline Motta – on display at Video Room from MASP – and Denilson Baniwa – on display in the Pinacoteca octagon with the installation “Escola Panapaná”.

This edition of the Bienal features a horizontal curatorship plan, the first time that a chief curator is not highlighted, but a deliberative team formed by Diane Lima – independent curator, writer and researcher; Grada Kilomba – multidisciplinary artist, writer and theorist; Hélio Menezes – curator, anthropologist and researcher; and Manuel Borja-Villel – researcher, art historian and director of the Museo Reina Sofía, in Madrid.

Curatorial team of the 35th Bienal de São Paulo. From left to right: Hélio Menezes, Grada Kilomba, Diane Lima and Manuel Borja-Villel. Image: São Paulo Biennial

About this choice, the team states in the curatorial text: “For us, choreographies begin with our practice, which has as its principle the attempt to break hierarchies, ethical and normative procedures that enact vertical structures of power, value and violence of institutional devices. ”.

Check out the partial list of artists:

  • Aline Motta
  • Ana Pi e Taata Kwa Nkisi Mutá Imê
  • Anna Boghiguian
  • Ayrson Heráclito and Tiganá Santana
  • Bouchra Ouizguen
  • Brazilian Castiel Vitorino
  • Daniel Lie
  • Dayanita Singh
  • Deborah Anzinger
  • Denilson Baniwa
  • Duane Linklater
  • Elda Cerrato
  • Elizabeth Catlett
  • Ellen Gallagher
  • February 3 Front
  • Gabriel Gentil Tukano
  • Geraldine Javier
  • Igshaan Adams
  • Inaicyra Falcão
  • Julien Creuzet
  • Leilah Weinraub
  • Luiz de Abreu
  • Manuel Chavajay
  • Marilyn Boror Boror
  • Mounira Al-Solh
  • Nadal Walcott
  • Nadir Bouhmouch and Soumeya Ait Ahmed
  • Child of Elche
  • Nontsikelelo Mutiti
  • Pauline Boudry e Renate Lorenz
  • Philip Rizk
  • Rolando Castellon
  • rosana paulino
  • Sammy Baloji
  • Santu Mofokeng
  • Sarah Maldoror
  • stanley brouwn
  • Tadáskia
  • Tejal Shah
  • The Living and the Dead Ensemble
  • Torkwase Dyson
  • Trinh T. Minh-ha
  • Wifredo Lam
Watch the curatorial team present the project for this edition.

Service

Open conversation with the curators of the 35th Bienal de São Paulo – choreographies of the impossible
Fifth, April 27, 2023
19h – 20h30
Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion, 1st floor
Ibirapuera Park · Gate 3
free entrance

Launch of the educational publication of the 35th Bienal de São Paulo
Saturday, April 29, 2023
15h – 17h
Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion, 1st floor
Ibirapuera Park · Gate 3
free entrance

35th Bienal de São Paulo – choreographies of the impossible
Curatorship: Diane Lima, Grada Kilomba, Hélio Menezes and Manuel Borja-Villel
September 6 – December 10, 2023
Ciccillo Matarazzo Pavilion
Ibirapuera Park · Gate 3
free entrance

Victoria Louise is a journalist, graduated in Art Criticism and Curation at PUC-SP.

