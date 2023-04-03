La Roche-Posay 400 adopts the innovative sunscreen technology Wheat Filter 400, which can effectively protect against ultra-long-wave UVA[370nm-400nm]helping you always have healthy and confident skin, resist strong light, and wanton sun exposure!

La Roche-Posay 400 campus tour exhibition, youth has “reason” and is not afraid of strong light

La Roche-Posay 400 Campus Tour was first launched in Shanghai Songjiang University City on March 29. With the increasing multi-scenario sun protection needs of young consumers, this campus tour combines the current trend of outdoor sports to create an interactive experience While attracting many young consumers to check in and participate, they can also understand the importance of scientific sun protection through in-depth interaction.

Brand official image

On March 31, at La Roche-Posay Songjiang University City Campus Tour Station, there was a surprise appearance by guest Li Jiaqi, who communicated and interacted with young friends, popularized the health and scientific skin care concepts for college students who have sun protection needs and troubles, and revealed the secrets of Big Brother 400 Excellent sunscreen strength helps more people have a confident and healthy skin condition.

Brand official image

Through the rich interactive experience on site, La Roche-Posay’s professional brand power and excellent product power have been fully demonstrated. At the same time, consumers have a more comprehensive understanding of the core and efficacy of Mobile 400’s products, and popularized consumers’ understanding that sun protection is a necessary step for skin care. cognition. The newly upgraded formula of La Roche-Posay Big Brother 400 adopts the innovative patented sunscreen agent Wheat Filter 400, which has been researched by L’Oreal Group for 10 years, which can strictly prevent 370nm-400nm ultra-long-wave UVA. At the same time, it is formulated with 7 sunscreen combinations, whether it is UVB or UVA Achieve excellent protection; it also uses the highly acclaimed NETLOCK encrypted network technology blessing, waterproof and sweatproof, helping you enjoy the sun to the fullest.

Brand official image

In order to get closer to young people, La Roche-Posay jointly held the “Campus Anchor Competition” with Donghua University Recitation Group, calling on college students who are interested in the anchor industry to actively participate. Employment suggestions, radiate more enthusiasm and creativity in the industry. La Roche-Posay 400 campus tour will continue to other cities, walk into more university campuses, and start a sun protection journey with more enthusiastic young people!

Brand official image

Alliance with “Li”, without fear of the outdoor sun, free to pursue dreams

At the same time, La Roche-Posay has joined forces with a number of outdoor sports clubs to create an exclusive La Roche-Posay Big Brother 400 experience area for outdoor sports enthusiasts, helping people who love the outdoors to resist strong ultraviolet rays more efficiently and sweep away sunscreen blind spots. La Roche-Posay sun protection experience officer – MONICA GUO, China‘s first women’s longboard surfing champion, also airborne at the LOOP SURF surfing salon event site in Wanning, and shared with outdoor enthusiasts the secrets of sun protection at the seaside and the story of free surfing.

Brand official image

La Roche-Posay Big Brother 400 selects mild ingredients such as VE, glycerin, and La Roche-Posay hot spring water, which are suitable for a variety of skin types. At the same time, La Roche-Posay Big Brother 400 is an ocean-friendly sunscreen. Its formula can avoid causing coral bleaching or affecting algae photosynthesis. It is more friendly to marine life and aquatic life, so that you who love ocean beaches can embrace the blue ocean with peace of mind.

Next, La Roche-Posay will continue to cooperate with outdoor clubs in many places across the country to meet the challenge of the scorching sun, and help the sun-loving people to embark on a journey of pursuing their dreams freely. The big brother covers you, you are not afraid of strong light, La Roche-Posay Big Brother 400 unlocks the high-power sunscreen “skin” density for you, allowing you to follow the light confidently at all times!



