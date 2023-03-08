Home Entertainment “Big Brother”: Romina revealed how she lived Alfa’s reentry
"Big Brother": Romina revealed how she lived Alfa's reentry

“Big Brother”: Romina revealed how she lived Alfa’s reentry

When Alfa walked through the door of the Big Brother house for the second time, Romina’s face said it all. The former deputy seemed to have seen a ghost when the former participant appeared in the garden, dressed in a suit and with a suitcase.

Although he went over to greet him, he acted very cold until he understood that it was a joke and then he relaxed. Now, in dialogue with Nacho and Julieta, Uhrig opened up about his emotions when he saw Alfa again in reality.

“I saw it and I was frozen. Later I saw him happy like that, I already felt that he was not going to stay, I don’t know, you saw that I was calm. I felt it, ”Romina began by saying.

Julieta assured her that she had believed that Alfa would stay in the house, but Romina explained why she remained in the mold. “From here it takes me to be calmer, not get on a motorcycle at the entrance, before I would have gotten on the motorcycle… I saw him happy, it made me really remember the Alfa who entered… Obviously I told him that we were the water and the oil, that’s why there are a lot of things that I don’t agree on”, commented the participant.

Then, when asked if she could maintain a friendship with Alfa outside the house, Romina said, honestly: “I don’t know, I don’t think so… Because we are very different, but yes, I could get together there, if we get together with everyone colleagues to have a drink, but as friends I don’t think so, not because we are very different”.

Romina's face after seeing Alfa again

Finally, she assured that during the last few months Alfa had had many attitudes that she did not like and with which she did not agree. “What he could say about mine about the girls, I took it personally, perhaps it is not personal. Here we take everything more on purpose, maybe he did not do it with that bad intention, but we are very different, I told him that I don’t know, I don’t think (that we can be friends) ”, she closed.

