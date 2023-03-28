Home Entertainment Big Brother, the final: how much did it measure in “rating” according to official sources
the end of Big Brother 2022 It was a resounding success for the Telefe screen. Throughout the cycle, the program led the broadcast TV ratings and gained a deep advantage over the competition.

Santiago del Moro announced after midnight on Tuesday that the young man from Salta was the winner of the successful edition of the reality. The final podium was made up of Julieta Poggio in third place, Nacho Castañares in second place and Marcos as the great winner.

How was the rating of the final of “Big Brother”

In its consecration edition, which decided Marcos as the winner of the reality, the issue had a maximum peak of 30.9 rating points.

The final began at 10:30 p.m. with a floor of 24.8 rating points, according to preliminary data from Kantar Ibope Media.

At 10:43 p.m., the reality de Telefe rose to 26.3 points and was sweeping on Monday night. In the thirteen, the 8 steps it was at 7.4 rating points.

At 22:53, the final played the 29.3 points of rating and in El Trece, the 8 steps followed with 5.4 points.

At 23:18, Big Brother climbed to 30.8 points of rating, being the highest brand up to that time. For its part, the Turkish novel Mother’s Love in El Trece he obtained 2.5 points.

Already around 23:46, the peak reached 30.9 points. At this point, people were still voting for his candidate to win the top prize of Big Brother 2022.

