Big Day of Charles III: Is Harry Flying Again Two Hours After Coronation?

The relationship between Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family is broken. There will probably not be much time to discuss his father’s coronation either: According to a media report, Harry wants to leave the country again quickly. However, there is a good reason for this.

Prince Harry is reportedly planning to juggle the coronation of his father, 74-year-old King Charles III, in London on May 6 and his son Archie’s fourth birthday in Montecito, California. At least that’s what the British tabloid “The Sun” wants to know. A source said: “He will be in and out of the UK within 24 hours.”

It was considered certain that 38-year-old Prince Harry, who is traveling to Great Britain without his family, will only stay in his homeland for a short time. Now “The Sun” continues to report: “He will only attend the coronation service and then leave.” The newspaper also speculated that the Duke of Sussex could be back on the air just two hours after the 1pm ceremony ended. After a flight of about ten hours, he would be in the USA by early evening local time.

When Harry traveled with his family last year to the platinum throne jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022), who died in September, the Sussexes allegedly came in a private jet. It is not known how Charles’ son flies now.

Meghan throws a party for Archie

Prince Harry’s wife, Duchess Meghan, 41, is staying in the US to host Archie’s party and look after one-year-old daughter Lilibet. The Sussexes have been living in the United States since 2020. Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the royal family is considered broken.

In a Netflix documentary and in the prince’s autobiography, the two had made serious allegations against the royals. In his book “Reserve”, Harry claims, among other things, that his two-year-old brother, heir to the throne Prince William, physically attacked him and threw him to the ground. He had also attacked his stepmother, Queen Camilla. Nevertheless, according to British media reports, King Charles should be happy that Harry is coming to the coronation.