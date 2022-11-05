Home Entertainment Big S got fat after remarriage and was suspected of having a third child. Little S responded to the rumors | Xu Xidi | Gu Junye |
Entertainment

Big S got fat after remarriage and was suspected of having a third child. Little S responded to the rumors | Xu Xidi | Gu Junye |

by admin
Big S got fat after remarriage and was suspected of having a third child. Little S responded to the rumors | Xu Xidi | Gu Junye |

[The Epoch Times, November 5, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Lin Senshan comprehensive report) The “33rd Hanshi 30” gift-giving event will be held on the eve of the New Year. Charity sale. Xiao S, who is a public welfare ambassador, attended the press conference of the Ren’an Foundation yesterday (4th). During the interview, Xiao S also responded to the recent rumors of Da S.

A few days ago, Wang Weizhong’s wife Lin Huijing uploaded a group photo of a party with Big S, Gu Junye, and S’s mother. In the photo, netizens thought that Big S had become fat, and even guessed that the “happy fat” Big S and Ju Junye would have a first marriage after marriage. Three babies. When Xiao S attended the press conference, he responded to the matter, saying that it was impossible for his sister, Big S, to become pregnant again.

Little S bluntly said that her sister “the second child was bought with her life” at that time, and now she has a boy, a girl and two children. As for the interaction between the two children of Big S and Gu Junye, Little S revealed that the children called each other’s “uncle” in Korean.

Xiao S said that his eldest daughter and second daughter were also “uncles” called Gu Junye Han Wen, but he couldn’t help laughing and confessed, “Only Mr. Xu called him bald!” and shouting at the first meeting made her scared. But she said that her brother-in-law, Gu Junye, had a good temper and was not angry and replied with a smile, “it’s ok ok, I’m really bald”.

See also  Marco Bicego launches an Academy to train (and hire) goldsmith masters

When asked about the interaction between S’s mother and Gu Junye, Xiao S laughed and said that her mother now calls “Son” in Korean to Gu Junye all day long, and she will lengthen the tone. Xiao S also said that her mother also felt Gu Junye’s thoughtfulness and care for Big S, and believed that as long as her daughter was happy, she felt that he was a good man.

Responsible editor: Liu Yuhan

You may also like

Animated film “Night at the Museum: The Return...

MARINE SERRE 2022 Autumn and Winter Recycled Print...

Into the MACHINE-A x Objects IV Life Shanghai...

“Celebrating More Than Years 2” Official Announcement Will...

“The Great Game” is set for Zhou Meisen’s...

Kat DeLorean, John’s daughter revives the myth of...

The first Metaverse virtual space in the domestic...

TV drama “Our Ten Years” hit golden media...

Poetic Interpretation of Oriental Aesthetics Original Musical “Painted...

PULU® POUR LUI officially launched the new BLACK...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy