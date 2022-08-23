Original title:​ Big this century wedding is super dreamy!Enthusiastic invitation to ex-wife to attend wedding guest list sparks heated discussion

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s three-day wedding of the century is about to be grandly held in the luxury manor. Although Ben Affleck’s mother accidentally fell off the dock of the manor a few days ago, fortunately, the injury was not serious and did not affect the wedding plan. This wedding was not only organized by Jennifer, but also specially created a dream scene, looking forward to every guest having a great time.

Jennifer used white as the wedding theme, designed a fairytale-like picture, and even arranged for the two to take a boat to the bridge and kiss romantically in the middle of the water, which made the audience stunned. In addition to the carefully arranged scenes, the participation of many famous movie stars is also a highlight.

After taking a closer look, although Matt Damon and his wife, who are good friends, participated in the wedding again, what was even more surprising was that Big Ben’s younger brother, Casey, was not there. Later, foreign media broke the news that a few hours before the wedding, there were still paparazzi seeing Casey in Los Angeles. After observing for a while, it seemed that they did not plan to go to Georgia to attend the wedding. The photographer who followed the filming revealed that he had asked Cassie, “Why didn’t you attend my brother’s wedding?” He said “I have something else”, and then drove away without clearly explaining the reason for his absence.

Not only the absence of the younger brother attracted attention, but a mysterious guest who appeared on the invited guest list even sparked heated discussions on the Internet. The person involved was Big Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner. , became the star couple in the hearts of many fans, but unexpectedly announced the news of their divorce on the tenth anniversary of their marriage, and then Da Ben and Jennifer Lopez’s old relationship revived, making the outside world curious about their threesome relationship.

In fact, after Jennifer Garner and Big Ben divorced, they also started dating a wealthy businessman boyfriend and lived a very happy life. More news pointed out that the two have no longer had any pimples, and now the relationship is more like family, and will no longer be Jealous for each other, so the two Jennifers are like good friends, and they will not be embarrassed to attend each other’s wedding. However, it is understood that although ex-wife Jennifer Garner was warmly invited, she was helpless because of work and could not get away from work, so she could only offer her blessings through friends, and said that if the children wanted to attend the wedding, he would gladly accept them, and he hoped that they could cultivate with their stepmother. Good relationship.

Return to Sohu, see more