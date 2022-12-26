China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On December 26, according to Korean media reports, the current boy group BIGBANG Taeyang will leave YG and become an artist under THE BLACK LABEL, launching activities with a new identity.

YG Entertainment posted on the 26th, “Taeyang will be active as an artist of YG-related company THE BLACK LABEL. We are really happy to be able to convey the news of Taeyang’s new departure. However, he is not only a member of YG’s family but also a member of BIGBANG. Change. Our company knows that many people are waiting for BIGBANG’s activities, and we will work together to make it happen.”

It is reported that Taeyang has been at home with his wife and family since he was discharged from the army, and rarely has any public activities. He has previously stated that he will release a solo album next year and return to the music industry, which also made netizens look forward to it. Now that he is an artist of YG-related company THE BLACK LABEL, people are also very curious about his future activities, and it is expected to cause huge discussions.

In addition, apart from GD, the current BIGBANG members have chosen new economic companies, among which TOP will also participate in next year’s space travel plan.