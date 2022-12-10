Home Entertainment BIGBANG’s TOP joins Japan’s billionaire space project and will fly around the moon in 6 days next year_Moon_Go_Moon
BIGBANG's TOP joins Japan's billionaire space project and will fly around the moon in 6 days next year

2022-12-09
2022-12-09

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: BIGBANG member TOP joins the Japanese billionaire space project and will fly around the moon in 6 days next year

Sohu Entertainment News On December 9th, BIGBANG member TOP said that he would participate in the project of Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and go to space on a Musk company spacecraft.

Yusaku Maezawa plans to invite 8 artists from all over the world to go to the moon on Musk’s SpaceX starship at his own expense in 2023. TOP, a member of BIGBANG who has been friends with Yusaku Maezawa for many years, recently received this project called “Dear Moon” invitation to the lunar exploration program.

TOP said: "It is a great honor to be selected as a member of the Dear Moon project team. I have had great fantasies about the universe and the moon since I was a child. I look forward to achieving personal growth through this project and feeling new stimulation and understanding. I am not at all afraid of going to the moon. I am very proud and responsible to represent South Korea for the first time on the moon. I hope this project can bring inspiration to the world and bring hope to more people. I want everyone to feel that as long as Have a dream, no matter what the dream is, it is possible to realize it." At present, Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has announced 8 passengers who will take a SpaceX spacecraft with him for a space trip around the moon next year.

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself.

