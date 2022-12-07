Home Entertainment BIGBANG’s TOP will be the first Korean artist to travel in space | Hypebeast
The founder of the e-commerce company Start Today and the fashion shopping website ZOZOTOWN, the Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who is proud of his net worth, not only loves collecting art, but also announced an art project called “#dearMoon”, saying that he will take a ride next year Elon Musk’s “Space X” spacecraft landed on the moon and invited 8 artists to go there. According to Korean media reports, BIGBANG member TOP is one of them.

It is worth mentioning that in the MV of BIGBANG’s new song “Still Life”, TOP appeared in the shape of an astronaut, and fans who are paying attention should also know that he has always been very interested in space things; In addition, Yusaku Maezawa also released a photo with TOP and actor Lee Byung Hun in September, which makes people wonder if Lee Byung Hun is also a member of space travel.

The plan is expected to start in 2023 and will last for six days. All expenses will be borne by Yu Maezawa. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

