by Oliver on July 3, 2023 in Album

Mat Ball’s second solo record, as well as Robin Wattie’s collaborations with Thou and The Lordbut especially Leaving None But Small Birds have no paradigm shift in the cosmos of BIG|BRAVE forced to change the aesthetic shades of Still lifes but in a subversive way.

This is most recognizable when the Canadian trio unobtrusively leads its still unmistakable sound and MO to perspectives that associatively the (Western) prairies of Earth let appear in the head cinema, although BIG|BRAVE seem to want to state directly at the beginning that even traditionally tried and tested forms succeed this time in a fresher way than on the somewhat underwhelming (and in this respect not necessarily happy titled) predecessor Vital two years ago: Carvers, Farriers and Knaves begins in medias res, throbs over atonal-disharmonic proliferations of abrasive guitars, flirts with the atmosphere of cinematographic noise and articulates in a desperately draining way a fascinating malaise with catatonic balm, warmly embracing and uncomfortably upsetting, brutally gentle. The emotional spectrum is more coherent than perhaps ever before, the contrasts create dynamism.

The so familiar disturbing grace and grace also gains through the sound of producer Seth Manchester, while the composition itself is in typical BIG|BRAVEmanner moves, contracts and stretches, folds like a stoic worm or dystopian accordion, rears up towards the middle, stomps and screams its desperation ever more angrily: the organism patiently transforms in repetitive minimalism, maximum volume and systematic pressure, the BIG|BRAVE– Always makes pieces seem so much more entertaining than the playing time would actually require.

And then the band cultivates the facets of reliability. The One Who Bornes a Weary Load first scratches like veritable feedback rock Swansbut then tilts into an asceticism that, like an ambient Western skeleton, lets the world of Cormac McCarthy and Warren Ellis ponder the apocalyptic in a vulnerable longing for the almost lethargic dusk, cacophonically wearing out the fatalism.

My Hope Renders Me a Fool is a melancholy slumbering drone elemental force a la Healthy O)))which dissolves into slowly scratching Americana memories, and the peaceful and bittersweet Duke Garwood-esque greyhound The Fable of Subjugation singing vulnerably over the slowly opening abyss in loneliness – until Tasy Hudson’s massive drums begin to rumble, the song soaring to a mortifying hussar ride and finding soothing contemplation in the imperturbability of repetition. A Parable of the Trusting is an emphatically sombre rebellion of the roaring underworld, deliberately struck by stoicism rattling in the background, which Wattie sings in slow motion of an alternative grip, finds its way into the cataclysmic swell of a post-industrial world, licking its wounds doomy.

The open-ended Dark Folk banter The Ten of Swords is then an atmospheric epilogue that sets the atmosphere of Still lifes closes just as beautifully as it exemplifies the inconspicuous but effective evolution of the band: BIG|BRAVE have adapted their sound in detail and thus given entrenched patterns an adequate impulse cure – and perhaps even wrestled their best album to date.

nature morte by BIG|BRAVE

