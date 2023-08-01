Bike & hike: Where you can hike and cycle in Salzburg

You have a free weekend ahead of you and are looking for the next mountain adventure? Then try our new favorite multisport: bike & hike! We have two days in for that Annaberg im Lammertal (Salzburger Land) and made the terrain unsafe using two different modes of locomotion. Although this discipline is not Olympic, you are guaranteed a joyful workout. To ensure that we don’t make any beginner’s mistakes, the Austrian clothing manufacturer Martini Sportswear provided us with the appropriate support: Mountain professional Michaela showed us the best tours in the regionwhich we do not want to withhold from you.

Hiking, cycling, trail running: the sports watch had to record some activities. (c) Julia Ridesser | 1000 things

Hike’n’Bike by Martini Sportswear

Choosing the right clothing for the mountain is already tricky. Combining multiple sports doesn’t make things any easier. We therefore start our adventure in the Martini Sportswear flagship store, which is located directly in Annaberg. There Michaela welcomes us, who will not only accompany us from Alm to Alm for the next two days, but will also give tips about textiles in advance. We try different pieces and are quite surprised at how light the noticeably high-quality materials are. The new Hike’n’Bike collection is particularly cool and seems to have been created for our project: it includes ingenious pants made of padded Radlshorts consists, which you can easily use the inner clip Expand with hiking pants can. It can hardly be more practical: Where have you been all our lives? We also chose the clothing manufacturer for other reasons:

Facts about Martini Sportswear:

95% of the production takes place in Europe Focus on sustainable, natural materials (PVC-free) Medium-sized Austrian company Specializing in durable, high-quality clothing for hiking, trail running and cycling Martini Sportswear supports us with the ideal clothing for all mountain adventures. (c) Julia Ridesser | 1000 things

By bike to the Mahdalm

We recommend the municipality of Annaberg im Lammertal base camp: From there you can start directly on all the mountains in the area. We grab our bikes and make our way out of town to the Mahdalm. So that there is still enough energy and time for hiking at the top, we decided on e-bikes, with which we jet off in the direction of the Mauerreith car park and then continue on a forest and alpine path to the Mahdalmhütte at 1,500 meters above sea level. The path is great for e-bikes, and there is also a great mountain bike route, Michaela tells us. After a little over an hour’s drive – Of course it takes longer without external support – with wonderful views we arrive at the Mahdalmhütte. Because the sky is hiding behind clouds today, we sit down in the warm room and treat ourselves to nettle juice and the well-loved classic of mountain cuisine: cheese dumpling soup.

Highlights Mahdalmhütte

Starting point for numerous other hikes, e.g. B. to the Kamplbrunnspitze Overnight stays possible: 1 camp with 4 sleeping places Must try: the excellent coffee (portafilter machine: luxury on the mountain!) & the homemade nettle juice Up to the Mahdalm by bike. (c) Julia Ridesser | 1000 things

Hike to the Stuhlalm

After our refreshment, we leave the bikes at the Mahdalmhütte (if you intend to do the same, better ask in advance) and switch on the operating mode of our legs wandering. The padded inner shorts of the Hike’n’Bike pants can safely disappear in the backpack, just like the outermost layer of the proven layered look: Our favorite celestial body, Miss Sun, has finally dared to come out. We march the approx hour and a half Away from Mahdalm through Stuhlloch to Stuhlalm, in places quite challenging is and surefootedness and requires a head for heights. For this we are rewarded with breathtaking views of the surrounding mountain landscape and every now and then a few mooing alpine comrades keep us company on the way.

The path from Mahdalm to Stuhlalm requires sturdy shoes and sure-footedness. Not suitable for prams. (c) Julia Ridesser | 1000 things

Even more summit action: trail running

In the afternoon we arrive at the Stuhlalm, where we Trail runner Roland Höll meet. Roli is one of the Martini Sportswear athletes, because the brand equips ambitious athletes with material – not least in order to continuously obtain well-founded feedback and suggestions for improving products. Roli is not only a passionate runner, but also a ski tourer and racing cyclist; the mountains are his home and he knows the area like the back of his own trail running backpack. After a small pre-run snack in the Stuhlalm hut (that’s where we also store our backpacks), we lace up our running shoes and he leads us lightly along a root-covered, shady forest path behind the Stuhlalm. We use our run to elicit a few tips from him.

Roland’s running advice:

Plan the route including water points in advance Check the weather before you set off Take enough snacks and water with you Start at a slow pace and gentle climbs Favorite clothing: the ultra-light LARICE windbreaker jacket We tested the clothing from Martini Sportswear during a run on the Stuhlalm. Conclusion: light, comfortable & breathable (c) Julia Ridesser | 1000 things

Overnight stay in a hut and breakfast in the mountains

After our little mountain run, we return to the hut on the Stuhlalm, and let me tell you one thing: this hut is a real jewel. The couple who run it do their job with all their hearts and cordiality, there are countless homemade delicacies such as Chutneys, syrups, pine schnapps and mustard caviar. Herbs, zucchini and salads are grown directly in front of the hut, we have seldom dined so finely on the mountain as here. In the evening we make ourselves comfortable in the living room by the crackling fireplace and at night we sleep upstairs in the dormitory. As a bedtime treat we get mountain herbal tea and a hot water bottle to fall asleep. Although we were already enthusiastic about the good food the night before, the breakfast the next day still manages to top it off.

What distinguishes the Stuhlalm:

Fantastic food: Be sure to try the runner bean hummus Several overnight rooms and dormitories (but no shower!) Time for digital detox: only one socket for all guests Fantastic view of Bischofsmütze, warm hospitality Family-friendly hike: You can reach the Pommerbauer car park in around 50 minutes Stuhlalm, the path is easy (in contrast to the more demanding route via Stuhlloch) Breakfast at Stuhlalm: pre-registration necessary, risk of addiction (c) Julia Ridesser | 1000 things

Tour recommendations from the locals

The next day we hike from the Stuhlalm back to the Mahdalm. Originally we had planned to climb from the Mahdalm to the Kamplbrunnspitze to complete, but the weather throws a spanner in the works: It’s raining and the paths are slippery. We therefore listen to the voice of reason, refrain from a more risky adventure and ride the e-bikes from the Mahdalmhütte back down to the village, while it is already starting to pour. After all, the ideal opportunity to put our hardshell jackets through their paces and put them to the test. And indeed we arrive warm and dry in the valley (we only cultivated a small reservoir in our shoes). But we let Michaela and Roland give us a whole list of recommendations so that you can get the most out of the region.

Beautiful tours in the Annaberg area in Lammertal:

Hike to the Hofpürglhütte: located at the foot of the Großer Bischofsmütze, highlights: indoor bouldering and climbing walls Donnerkogel via ferrata: entry at the Gablonzerhütte (near the mountain station of the Gosaukammbahn), breathtaking: the 40-metre-long ladder to heaven Mountain biking to the Aualm: more demanding tour to almost 1,800 Meters high Aualm trail running: two-day Gosaukamm circumnavigation (22 kilometers, 1,700 hm), ride up from Gosausee by Gosaukammbahn Short family hike: from the Pommerbauer car park to Stuhlalm Treat cows with respect, these two peaceful specimens approached on their own initiative. (c) Julia Ridesser | 1000 things

Our tips for hike & bike

You haven’t been on the mountain for a long time, have you never spent the night in a hut or are you combining several sports on the summit for the first time? We have collected some tips for you.

Playing with each other like a Pro:

When it comes to clothing, rely on the layered look, consisting of a base layer (breathable), mid-layer (heat insulation) and third layer (protection from wind and water) Don’t forget: cash, rubbish bags, if necessary. Light slippers (flip-flops) for overnight stays in the mountains, warm socks, snacks, power bank Bike & hike: think carefully about where you want to leave your bike & ask the hut operators beforehand (in any case, take a good lock with you) check: Water points, opening times of huts, weather conditions & levels of difficulty of climbs No-Gos: sandals on the mountain, “pull through” despite bad weather conditions (safety first!), annoying cows & Tschick-Stummel Wellness (c) Julia Ridesser | 1000 things

We would like to thank Martini Sportswear and Michaela for the two wonderful days in Annaberg-Lungötz! Not only did we feel very comfortable in the clothing, it also proved to be robust, practical and precisely adapted to the respective situation on the mountain. Martini Sportswear is available in many sports shops such as Intersport. You can also order online or do as we do and simply stop by the flagship store in Annaberg im Lammertal before setting off to the peaks of the region.

Our favourites:

>> Here you will find the range of Martini Sportswear

By loading the post, you accept Instagram’s privacy policy.

Learn more

load post

Always unblock Instagram posts

Continue reading:

Cycling through Austria

Hiking in Austria

*This post was created in friendly cooperation with Martini Sportswear.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

