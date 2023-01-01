At 20:00 on December 31, the New Year’s Eve party “2022 Most Beautiful Night bilibili Party” hosted by Bilibili (hereinafter referred to as “Bilibili”) was officially broadcast. Station B invited artists from all over the world to participate, bringing together classic IPs in cultural fields such as film and television, animation, games, etc., integrating global youth pop culture, and embarking on a happy journey full of nostalgia and fantasy.

At the same time, the gala innovatively created a “fingertip universe” interactive viewing experience, using three fingertip interactive games to increase the audience’s sense of stage participation and content interaction.

That night, the peak popularity of the live broadcast of the party at station B reached 330 million, setting a new record. Watching the New Year’s Eve party at station B has become one of the main choices for contemporary young people’s New Year’s Eve entertainment, and the brand awareness of station B’s “most beautiful night” content continues to expand.

Bringing together over 60 movie roaming IPs, classic content awakens youthful memories

This year is the fourth year of the “Most Beautiful Night” New Year’s Eve party at Station B. As a visual music evening show based on symphony and mainly presented by movie roaming IP, “2022 The Most Beautiful Night bilibili Evening Party” brings together over 60 IP works, which is the year with the most abundant IP cooperation in the New Year’s Eve party over the years , not only “Assassin’s Creed”, “Slam Dunk”, “Detective Conan”, “Three-Body” animation, Shanghai Disney Resort, “Digimon”, “Minecraft”, “Wing Chun”, “Yuanshin” ” and other classic IP theme songs, and there are also game IP soundtracks such as “Dungeon and Warriors”, “Happy Landlords”, “Audition”, “Bubble Hall”, “Legend of Sword and Fairy” and other game IP soundtracks, as well as “Gift of Heavenly Officials” 24 hot-blooded Guochuang IPs including “Fu”, “Luo Xiaohei Ji Ji”, “Zhenhun Street” and “Five Elements in the Fog Mountain” have joined in, awakening the audience’s youthful memories with various classic cultural content.

Echoing the theme of the party’s “most beautiful night”, the party is divided into three chapters: “Sunset”, “Moonrise” and “Stars”, and incorporates cultural elements with the characteristics of station B. For example, in the “Sunset” chapter, the powerful singer Deng Ziqi brought everyone the world premiere of the theme song “The Wallfacer” at the end of the “Three-Body” animation. Journey; in the “Moonrise” chapter, the brand-new dance drama “Wing Chun” created by the original crew of “Only This Green” took a year to complete its first online performance, telling the charm of Chinese martial arts spirit; in the “Stars” chapter, Gong Linna, Hu Shenyuan, and Li Yugang jointly performed “Mountain and Sea Map”, which tells the classic stories in “Shan Hai Jing” and realizes the inheritance of Chinese traditional culture.

At the same time, singers from home and abroad such as Avril Lavigne, Liu Xianhua, Zhou Shen, Wang Jiaer were also gathered at the party. Zhou Shen, as the winner of the “Perfect Attendance Award” who has participated in the New Year’s Eve party at Station B for four consecutive years, this year brought you a series of theme songs from four famous novels “Four Great Classics Lianliankan”. In addition, two-dimensional singers such as Mai Kuraki, Noboru Uesugi, and Ayumi Miyazaki also performed on stage, and they sang the BGM engraved in the DNA of fans. When former idols and current idols co-create at the same frequency, “2022 Most Beautiful Night bilibili Gala” uses high-energy stages one after another to arouse the emotional resonance of the audience.

UPThe master deeply participated in the party, and fingertip games created an interactive experience

Different from the painting style of other evening parties, “2022 The Most Beautiful Night bilibili Evening Party” is not just outputting simple songs and dances, but more about adhering to the original intention of creation, so that the UP owners of station B will become the protagonists of the party. In the New Year’s Eve party in 2022, the UP master of station B “Daoyueshe Shiyuji” appeared as the host of the party, and the UP masters from various districts also appeared on stage as performers, and some professional “technical flow” UP masters appeared in the program production every session. UP hosts co-created the content of the party with station B, creating an audio-visual feast with both creativity and aesthetics.

In order to improve the audience’s sense of participation and bring them a different immersive experience, Station B is also trying to make “The Most Beautiful Night” the only game interactive evening on the entire network. On the night of the show, three fingertip interactive games dropped randomly, and the audience in front of the screen released their fingertip power along with the electro-optical rhythm, and immersed themselves in the unique joyful atmosphere of the show through real “playing”.

It is reported that the New Year’s Eve Gala at Station B has become a boutique online audio-visual program of the State Administration of Radio and Television for two consecutive years. Taking the interests of young people as the starting point, “2022 The Most Beautiful Night bilibili Gala” has inspired the audience’s memory through the linkage with the classic movie roaming IP The most delicate emotions in the depths give creativity to dreams and draw energy from youthful memories, so that the audience can welcome the new year in the “Happy Universe” at Station B.