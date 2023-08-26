Bill Gates Celebrates 28th Anniversary of Windows System with Win95 Nostalgia

Win95 celebrated its 28th anniversary yesterday, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates took to Weibo to commemorate the occasion. Gates posted a message saying, “Some memories stay with you for a lifetime. Others will follow you on the Internet for 28 years. Happy birthday, Windows.”

Although Gates did not specify which version of Windows was celebrating its 28th anniversary, it can be deduced that it is Win95. Released on August 24, 1995, Win95 was a significant milestone in the Windows system. It introduced various novel designs and operating methods, including support for 32-bit systems, integration of the Internet Explorer browser, and the introduction of the iconic Start Menu.

The innovations and designs that originated in Win95 have stood the test of time and are still utilized today. Some of the top 10 innovations inherited from Win95 include the desktop, Start Menu, taskbar, long file names, plug and play functionality, user files, USB support, file browser, Internet Explorer, and the recycle bin.

Win95 revolutionized the computer industry and paved the way for modern graphic operating systems. Its impact and influence continue to be seen in the Windows systems that followed, making it a cherished part of computing history.

While celebrating the anniversary, Bill Gates did not forget to mention that memories of the Windows system will linger not only in our minds but also on the Internet for years to come. This serves as a reminder of the enduring legacy and widespread usage of the Windows system.

As Windows continues to evolve with new versions and updates, it is important to acknowledge the contributions and achievements of its predecessors. Win95 will always hold a special place in the hearts of computer enthusiasts and users around the world.