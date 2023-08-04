Bill Gates is also there Jeff Bezos throws engagement party on yacht



For about three months it has been clear that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wants to step in front of the altar again. To celebrate his engagement to Lauren Sánchez, he’s now splashing out. He is throwing an exclusive party on his luxury yacht, which is anchored in Italy.

After all, you only get married once, as the saying goes. Well, in the case of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, it would be the second time. But of course, that too needs to be celebrated properly.

According to US media reports, the 59-year-old invited to an exclusive engagement party on his $500 million yacht. Three months after he proposed to journalist Lauren Sánchez, the couple celebrated their happiness with VIP guests including Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

According to information from the US portal “Page Six”, the party took place on Wednesday in the port of Positano, Italy. An unnamed insider is quoted as saying the evening event was “intimate.” Only a “small crowd” took part.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd chat happily with other guests. US entrepreneur Wendi Denk, ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, and film and television producer Fabiola Beracasa Beckman were also spotted on board.

A love life on the yacht

Bezos had asked Sánchez the question of all questions after a good five-year relationship. He allegedly put a 20-carat ring on her finger. The application is said to have taken place privately, only in the presence of the couple, in Spain. The two then went to the Cannes Film Festival. Since then, they have been seen more frequently on the French coast, where they appear to be enjoying their summer vacation.

Sánchez has repeatedly posted photos showing her and Bezos on the multibillionaire’s yacht on her Instagram page in the past few days. Once she shot a mirror selfie of herself with the sea in the background. Mal can see her fiancé just getting out of the water.

Jeff Bezos was married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years prior to his relationship with Sánchez, with whom he has four children. Sánchez has three children from previous relationships and was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell for 13 years before divorcing in 2019.

