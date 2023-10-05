Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023: Celebrating Latin Music’s Biggest Stars of the Year

Latin music’s top artists of the past year will be honored at the Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023, taking place on October 5 at the Wasco Center stadium in Coral Gables, Florida. The nominees and eventual winners of the awards are chosen based on fan interactions, album and song sales, radio airplay, and tours tracked by Billboard and Luminate from August 13, 2022, to August 12, 2023.
Mexican artist Peso Pluma leads the pack with 21 nominations in 15 categories, including artist of the year, song of the year, composer of the year, and regional Mexican album of the year. Following closely behind are Puerto Rican Bad Bunny and Mexican group Grupo Frontera, who both received 15 nominations. The prevalence of regional Mexican music throughout the nominations list indicates its growing popularity worldwide.
The complete list of nominated artists for this year’s gala includes various categories such as Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year Debut, Tour of the Year, Crossover Artist of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, and Song Categories.
In the Song Categories section, notable nominees include Bad Bunny, Bizarrap & Quevedo, Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, Manuel Turizo, Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma, Eslabon Armado & Peso Pluma, Fuerza Regida & Grupo Frontera, Karol G & Shakira, and Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma.
The Album Category features nominations for “Top Latin Album of the Year,” “Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male,” “Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female,” and “Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year Duo or Group.” Some of the nominated artists are Ruled Force, Ivan Cornejo, Karol G, Featherweight, and Rauw Alejandro.
In the Latin Pop Category, nominees for Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Soloist, Latin Pop Artist of the Year Duo or Group, Latin Pop Song of the Year, and Latin Pop Album of the Year include Becky G, Enrique Iglesias, Camila, Piso 21, and Selena.
The Tropical Category highlights Tropical Artist of the Year, Soloist, Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group, and Tropical Song of the Year. Nominees include Elvis Crespo, Los Ángeles Azules, Romeo Santos, Rosalía, and Shakira.
The Mexican Regional Category recognizes the achievements of Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Soloist, Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group, Regional Mexican Song of the Year, and Regional Mexican Album of the Year. Artists such as Carin León, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, and Armed Link are among the nominees.
Lastly, the Latin Rhythm Category includes awards for “Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Soloist,” “Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group,” “Latin Rhythm Song of the Year,” and “Latin Rhythm Album of the Year.” Noteworthy nominees in this category are Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Santa Mambo, Wisin & Yandel, and Anuel AA.
Additionally, there will be an award for Composer of the Year, with nominations including Bad Bunny, Edgar Barrera, MAG, Pedro Tovar, and Featherweight.
The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 promises to be a memorable event, celebrating the outstanding achievements and contributions of Latin music’s most talented artists.