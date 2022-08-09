Original title: Billboard’s entry into China‘s “billboard” stands on what

“Today, Billboard officially entered China‘s operations!” On August 9, a microblog from Billboard_official was released, marking the official entry of the century-old Billboard into China. Subsequently, with the release of videos featuring well-known domestic musicians such as Zhang Jingying, Xiao Jingteng, Wang Jiaer, etc., the topic of “Billboard’s official announcement to enter China‘s operations” also rushed to the hot search. In fact, this is not the first time Billboard has tried to enter China. It began to show its favor in the Chinese market several years ago. However, with the passage of time and the constant changes in consumption and appreciation habits of domestic users, can Billboard, which is well versed in overseas operations, capture the “stomach” of Chinese users? Can the gold-absorbing model of the world‘s hottest music chart continue to succeed in China?

Years of planning finally come to fruition

The Billboard_official Weibo account, which was opened as early as July, finally ushered in its highlight moment. On August 9, the account posted on Weibo, officially announcing that Billboard entered China. As soon as this Weibo was posted, it was accompanied by videos of well-known domestic musicians such as Zhang Jingying, Xiao Jingteng and Wang Jiaer, which quickly made it to the Weibo hot search list. As of press time, the account has more than 50,000 followers.

According to public information, Billboard was originally born in a tavern in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1894. After more than 100 years of development and accumulation, the former singles chart has already become the most authoritative singles chart in the pop music world in the United States and even Europe and the United States.

In fact, Billboard’s ambitions for the Chinese market have long been known.

According to public reports, in 2015, Billboard and MV online sharing platform Yinyuetai reached a partnership; in 2016, Billboard announced its official entry into China on its official website in the United States; in 2016, the official website of Billboard China was launched. Just before the official announcement to enter the Chinese market, Billboard Live, a spin-off brand of Billboard, also recently announced its landing in Shanghai.

What will Billboard do after entering China?

The official Weibo said: “Here, you will master Billboard’s iconic and authoritative list, understand the most cutting-edge international music trends, listen to professional and personalized private music recommendations, and gain a pleasing music experience! We will continue to follow. Launch more localized content to present more exciting Chinese music fans and Chinese musicians.”

“Undoubtedly, Billboard’s most competitive business is the list business. This time it officially entered the domestic market, and it is reasonable and wise to show its superior business.” Wang Yi, general manager of OST Media’s music business department, further He explained, “From the point of view of the list business, the feedback channels of most domestic music platforms are relatively simple at this stage, and Billboard’s advantage lies in the multi-dimensional evaluation criteria, which are based not only on the traffic of each platform, the authority of radio media, but also from the level of the record industry. Taking comprehensive consideration, with the entry of Billboard, the domestic music market will usher in more diverse data feedback platforms.”

However, Billboard, which started out on the charts, with years of hard work in the music market, its ambitions will definitely not stop at a small chart. It is reported that in addition to the charts and music information, Billboard will also seek to cooperate with local industry partners in China to create a series of blockbuster content tailored for Chinese music lovers, bringing global popular music content to Chinese audiences, and bringing Chinese artists to Chinese audiences. And music is spread around the world. Billboard President Mike Fan Zhen also said, "We look forward to creating a platform for Chinese musicians to bring their unique music and artistic creativity to music fans around the world. Today opens a new scene for Billboard, and we hope to explore more There are many potential newcomers to jointly create a more cutting-edge pop music culture." Regarding the details of future planning and specific implementation projects, a reporter from Beijing Business Daily sent an interview letter to Billboard as soon as possible, but no reply was received as of press time. "Cake" is a big deal Since its birth in 1894, in the past 128 years, Billboard's business has never left the word "music". From the initial profit model of left-handed charts and right-handed magazines, to now, based on the charts and magazines, and at the same time developing the market for paid information release music festivals and concerts, the constantly extending tentacles have become the profit point of Billboard. Despite its reputation and hundreds of years of experience, it is not easy to share the dividends after entering the Chinese market. According to public information, previously, the well-known magazines "Rolling Stone" and "Q" in the European and American music market have tried to join the Chinese market and provide music services, but they all left because they did not have suitable partners. Among them, the inaugural issue of the Chinese version of "Rolling Stone" also invited famous singers such as Cui Jian and Jay Chou for exclusive interviews, but other content is still mainly Western pop music, and the publication was stopped after only one issue. From the perspective of industry insiders, with the evolution of music communication media, domestic music users are gradually less dependent on the charts, and it is unknown how much the artist resources that must be matched with business operations can be tilted towards "exotic products". "The reality is that the domestic music service market tends to be crowded, and major music platforms have also explored corresponding operating models in years of hard work, accumulating large-scale basic users and relatively stable partners." Music critic Zhou Lin If so. "First of all, in recent years, while the fan economy has brought traffic to music works, it has also impacted the fairness of the music charts. There have also been cases where fans have logged on overseas platforms to make data for idol charts. How has Billboard entered the Chinese market? Continuing to maintain the objectivity of the data still requires further exploration." Wang Yi pointed out: "From the perspective of user habits, domestic users are more exposed to music in the form of single songs, but some users will contact the entire album based on the fan effect. European and American users are more accustomed to contacting music through albums. If Billboard's album list can bury the concept of albums in the hearts of domestic users, it will bring new opportunities for domestic musicians to release their works." Beijing Business Daily reporter Zheng Rui Han Xinyuan

