Billie Eilish and Nike Collaborate for New “Triple Red” Air Alpha Force 88 Release

Billie Eilish Teams Up with Nike for New Air Alpha Force 88 “Triple Red” Release

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has once again teamed up with Nike to launch a new colorway for the Air Alpha Force 88, this time in a striking “Triple Red” design.

The new “Triple Red” colorway features a single red tone throughout the shoe, with a tumbled leather upper and the iconic Devil’s felt strip. The tongue is emblazoned with black Alpha Force branding, while the heel sports “Nike Air” branding. The insole is made of cork material and bears the words “Billie Eilish” and “Nike” to highlight the joint identity of the collaboration. The midsole and outsole also come in full red, completing the monochromatic look. Additionally, the shoes come with a special joint shoe box and a white dust bag, adding to the overall aesthetic.

The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Triple Red” is set to be priced at $130 USD and will be available on the brand’s official website and select retailers in December. Fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike can look forward to the release and keep an eye out for further updates.

