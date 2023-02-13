Home Entertainment Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low Newest Joint White Shoes Officially Debut
Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low Newest Joint White Shoes Officially Debut

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low Newest Joint White Shoes Officially Debut

Billie Eilish joined hands with Nike to create a new joint series of Air Force 1 Low at the end of last year. This time, entering 2023, the latest color “White” will be launched after the two colors of “Mushroom” and “Sequoia”.

Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 Low “White” continues the creative concept of the last time. It is made of leftovers from the previous Air Force 1 High shoes and other sustainable materials. It successfully combines aesthetic design and environmental protection concepts. combined. The quilted nylon upper base is covered with ripstop nylon, and in addition to the collage style aids, you can also see the exposed stitching to shape the iconic line of the Air Force 1 Low. Additional details include the Billie Blohsh logo on the applique and the Nike x Billie Logo lettering on the insole.

This shoe is expected to officially land on Nike.com and designated stores on March 23, with a suggested price of $140. Interested readers please pay attention.

