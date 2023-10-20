Billionaire Boys Club Collaborates with HIDDEN.NY for 20th Anniversary Collection

Billionaire Boys Club collaborates with HIDDEN.NY for 20th anniversary celebration

In a recent announcement, Billionaire Boys Club (BBC) has partnered with HIDDEN.NY, a fashion archive account, to launch an exciting new collaboration series. This partnership comes on the heels of BBC’s successful collaborations with The Hundreds, Ed Banger, and CLOT.

To commemorate BBC’s 20th anniversary, the two parties have released a range of clothing including short T-shirts, hoodies, jeans, and fitted baseball caps. Each item is adorned with various designs and logos that pay homage to the iconic streetwear brand.

One standout design features a photo of Pharrell Williams, the co-founder of BBC, standing in front of a Lamborghini. This image captures the essence of BBC’s luxurious and adventurous spirit. Other designs include the BBC ICREAM logo, HIDDEN.NY logo, OG BBC logo, “Helmet Moniker,” “IC Running Dog,” and the letter H, diamonds, and other patterns representing HIDDEN.NY.

The collaboration between BBC and HIDDEN.NY not only celebrates the brand’s two decades of success but also shines a light on the evolving streetwear culture. As BBC continues to push the boundaries of fashion, this collaboration series offers fans and fashion enthusiasts an opportunity to own exclusive pieces that encapsulate the essence of both brands.

BBC, founded in 2003 by Pharrell Williams and Nigo, is known for its unique designs, blending elements of streetwear and luxury fashion. The brand has gained a massive following, attracting celebrities and fashion influencers worldwide.

HIDDEN.NY, originally a fashion archive account, has grown into a prominent platform for fashion enthusiasts to discover and celebrate the history of streetwear. With its strong online presence, HIDDEN.NY has become a trusted source of inspiration for many in the fashion industry.

The collaboration collection will be available for purchase online through the official Billionaire Boys Club website and select retailers. Fans of BBC and streetwear enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating the release of this exclusive collection.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve, collaborations like these highlight the importance of creative partnerships and the blending of different fashion influences. BBC has consistently pushed the boundaries of streetwear, and this collaboration with HIDDEN.NY is another testament to their innovative spirit.

With this partnership, Billionaire Boys Club and HIDDEN.NY are not only celebrating their own accomplishments but also paying tribute to the vibrant culture surrounding streetwear. This collaboration series is set to make waves in the fashion industry, captivating fans and collectors with its unique designs and limited availability.

The BBC x HIDDEN.NY collection is a must-have for streetwear aficionados and anyone with a passion for fashion. Stay tuned for the official release and get ready to embrace the legacy of BBC and the exciting future of streetwear.

Share this: Facebook

X

