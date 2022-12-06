Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa launched the “dearMoon” plan. According to Korean media reports, the tour group has completed the recruitment of 8 people and is expected to take place in 2023.

“Journey to the Moon” is not out of reach. According to the Korean media “edaily”, the “dearMoon” planned by Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has recently completed the recruitment of 8 tourist groups. The trip will last six days and is expected to fly aboard SpaceX’s space vehicle BFR.

In the list of the tour group, TOP, a member of the popular Korean boy group BIGBANG, was surprised. From a BIGBANG MV, it can be seen that TOP has a dream of landing on the moon, and this time it will really come true!

However, fans also questioned “Will it be very dangerous”, worrying about the idol’s safety, I hope TOP can think clearly.

