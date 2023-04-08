Listen to the audio version of the article

At the Sistina in Rome and then on tour on stage “Billy Elliot”. Based on the film of the same name by Stephen Daldry and with music by Elton John, it is a musical that celebrates dance. Set in Thatcher’s England, between mines that close and workers in revolt, Billy will have to face the first obstacles already in the family: he is faced with the obtuseness of his father and brother who do not accept his passion and would like him to become a boxer. Great chamber music is instead on stage in Lugano; and the symphonic one in Bologna.

Roma

From 13 to 30 at the Sistina “Billy Elliot”, the musical based on the homonymous film by Stephen Daldry, with music by Elton John, which celebrates dance. It tells the exciting story of Billy, a talented boy ready to fight against anyone who wants to hinder his goal: to become a professional dancer. With Giulio Scarpati and Rossella Brescia; a cast of over 30 artists and the live orchestra, adapted and directed by Massimo Romeo Piparo. Then on tour: in Genoa (May 12-14), Pistoia (16-17), Bergamo (19-20), Lugano (23-24), Varese (26-27).

Lugano

On the 14th in the beautiful wood-panelled hall of the LAC, the Lugano Arte Cultura cultural centre, the closest stage to Italy will be held in the tour of the great pianist Krystian Zimerman who, together with her fellow Polish young instrumentalists, Marysia Nowak (violin) and Katarzyna Budnik (viola) and the Japanese Yuya Okamoto (cello), play the Quartets op. 26 and 60 by Brahms. Other dates at the Musikverein in Vienna (11), at the Grand Auditorium in Luxembourg (23), at the KKL Saal in Lucerne (25).

Bologna

On the 11th at the Arena del Sole the Mozart Orchestra with its musical director Daniele Gatti (Wagner, Brahms – the Haydn Variations and Symphony No. 4). Then at the Easter Festival in Aix-en-Provence (12) and at the LAC in Lugano (13).