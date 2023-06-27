Billy Talent – Live at Festhalle Frankfurt

by Oliver on June 18, 2023 in Live Album

After (the often overlooked) Live from the UK Sept./2006 and the essential 666 from 2007 is Live at Festhalle Frankfurt the (according to the record company) officially second concert album by Billy Talent.

Even if, subjectively, no album by the Canadian band has been able to generate more enthusiasm since 2006, Live at Festhalle Frankfurt has damn good arguments ready to convince. Although only eight of the total of 21 songs come from the first two studio albums (Try Honesty from the unfortunately underrepresented I; Devil in a Midnight Mass, Fallen Leaves, Perfect World, Pins and Needles, Red Flag and Surrender from almost equal II) but the rest of the set list will be – around the current, sixth studio album Crisis of Faith alongside four songs by IIItwo of Dead Silence as well as the one representative Afraid of Heights – not only supported by the instant hits that are still indestructible and thus a well-balanced structure, but also by the entire context, which at least puts the non-heyday songs in the best possible light.

The band – with Loel Campbell replacing Aaron Solowoniuk and Jordan Hastings respectively – shows a really absolutely motivated performance and intense joy of playing driven by energetic, talkative Benjamin Kowalewicz (which later also became apparent in solo excursions by Ian D’Sa and Jonathan Gallant around the excessive Devil on My Shoulder allowed to culminate), which is also reflected in the enthusiastic reaction of an enthusiastic audience, which can even be felt on the sound carrier and is always supportive of the lyrics.

In addition, there is an all-round satisfactory sound, which further benefits the entertainment value and makes up for not having the impression that this is a really special gig in the band’s history – but simply a representative one. That means: Yes, Live at Festhalle Frankfurtone can also fully appreciate when Billy Talent have long since ceased to be a personal matter of the heart.

