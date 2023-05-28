Bing AI works for everyone, image creators now understand 100+ languages, including Hindi VentureBeat The Machine

guide When Microsoft’s new Bing launched in February, it was initially accused of being crazy and behaving weirdly. From trolling users, to blackmailing them, and even falling in love with some of them, Bing AI started with…

When Microsoft’s new Bing launched in February, it was initially accused of being crazy and behaving weirdly. From trolling users to blackmailing them and even falling in love with some of them, Bing AI initially hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. However, Microsoft is committed to its artificial intelligence Bing, and today, it has come a long way.

According to the company’s latest blog post, Bing has more than 100 million daily active users. The new Bing can perform a variety of tasks, including helping users search, generate images, provide web page snippets, help people write content, and more. Now, Microsoft is expanding Bing’s capabilities to better serve users.

no more waiting list

Earlier, only selected users could access Bing AI by joining a waitlist. Now, however, users can directly access Bing AI without signing up for any waitlists.

The company announced the same in a new blog post, “Due to the overwhelming amount of customer adoption, engagement, and feedback, we are ready to take the next step and announce that the new Bing is now in open preview and there will be no more Waitlist. This means it’s now easier than ever for everyone to try out the new Bing and Edge, just by signing in to Bing with your Microsoft account.”

Image creator in your language

Bing is also widely used for its image creation capabilities. The company revealed that Bing image creator has been used to create more than 200 million images. Now, the company is making the AI-powered image generator easier to use by giving it the ability to understand more than a hundred languages, including Hindi.

“We’re expanding Image Creator to all languages ​​in Bing — over 100 languages ​​— so now you can create images in your native language,” reads the company’s blog post.