Biotherm with Legambiente for the Italian beaches and sea

Biotherm renews its commitment to sustainability by supporting the campaign of Legambiente Spiagge and Fondali Puliti, a series of events around Italy dedicated to monitoring and cleaning up abandoned waste along our coasts

The 33rd 2023 edition will take place from 12 to 14 May in some Italian cities including Savona, Lignano Sabbiadoro, Cesenatico, Erice and Palermo and will see hundreds of volunteers in the front row – including citizens, schools, university students, associations, but also companies and municipalities – mobilize throughout the peninsula to roll up their sleeves by cleaning up abandoned waste from beaches and seabeds.

The punctual and concrete commitment of Legambiente together with Biotherm will have as its motto «Those who love the beach, treat it with kid gloves»: a clear message, which places the focus on the importance of protecting the marine ecosystem, a commitment that starts first by the will of each individual to adopt eco-sustainable lifestyles.

The commitment that Biotherm moves towards the Blue Lung of the planet is also expressed by the philosophy that the brand has adopted and which it launches as an invitation to act through its “Live By Blue Beauty” sustainability campaign, a real program aimed at achieve ambitious goals for 2030 in four distinct areas of its value chain: ingredients, formulas, sustainable design and community empowerment. Biotherm believes in using its experience in Blue Biotech to produce more effective, more sustainable and more natural ingredients, thus arriving by 2030 to have 95% bio-based ingredients and 100% traceable bio-based ingredients and from sustainable sources.

Environmental, health and social issues are of the utmost importance to consumers today, who more than anything else want transparent brands they can trust, genuinely committed to improving their impact on the planet in particular. By addressing the growing ecological emergency and pursuing its commitment to reducing the impact on the oceans, the brand intends to go further and change the way the beauty sector operates. It is engaged in the creation of skincare solutions that protect our skin and at the same time respect the ocean, preserving aquatic life thanks to a logic of constant improvement in the entire catalog and partnerships with the most important NGOs and developing packaging respectful of the principles of circular economy.